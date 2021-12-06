ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Upgraded to game-time call

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jarnkrok (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision versus the Penguins on Monday, Mike Benton of...

www.cbssports.com

markerzone.com

KRAKEN'S RON FRANCIS AMONG THOSE IN ATTENDANCE AT BRUINS/CANUCKS GAME

As the Vancouver Canucks season continues in a downward spiral, trade talks are heating up. Trade rumours surrounding forward Brock Boeser have been circulating for months now. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat's names have aso popped up over the past week. The Canucks were in Boston Sunday taking on the...
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken visit the Sabres after Eberle's 2-goal game

Seattle Kraken (7-13-1, sixth in the Pacific) vs. Buffalo Sabres (8-10-3, sixth in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +125, Kraken -149; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host Seattle after Jordan Eberle scored two goals in the Kraken's 4-1 win over the Panthers. The Sabres are 6-5-1...
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Game-time call

Zuccarello (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Zuccarello is evidently dealing with some soreness ahead of Sunday's game versus the Lightning. The 34-year-old vet's status against Tampa Bay likely won't be confirmed until the Wild take the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers should plan accordingly.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jeremy Lauzon: Scratched in last two games

Lauzon has been a healthy scratch in the last two games. Lauzon sat out only once in the team's first 20 games, but he's exited the lineup even with Mark Giordano (COVID-19 protocols) sidelined. Through 19 games, Lauzon has three assists, 62 hits, 34 PIM, 19 shots on net and a minus-5 rating. He provides toughness from the blue line, but so do Jamie Oleksiak and Adam Larsson -- Lauzon will need to contribute in other ways to solidify his place in the lineup.
NHL
#Sports Radio Kjr
iheart.com

Morning Skate: Injuries bring call-ups, Kraken aim for 3-1 trip in Detroit

Well in the course of an 82-game regular season hockey schedule, it never is. The depth of the Seattle Kraken lineup is in for a test with moving parts all around, in the road trip finale where they aim for five wins in six games, in the first meeting with the Detroit Red Wings at 4:30pm PT at Little Caesars Arena (4pm Coors Light Pregame Show, 950 KJR/Kraken Audio Network).
NHL
CBS Sports

Knicks' Jericho Sims: Labeled as game-time call

Sims (illness) is considered a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Nuggets, Steve Popper of Newsday reports. Sims missed Thursday's loss to the Bulls due to a non-COVID illness, and coach Tom Thibodeau isn't yet sure whether the 23-year-old will be able to play Saturday. If he's held out once again, Taj Gibson could see an uptick in playing time.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Game-time call Tuesday

Cernak (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday in St. Louis, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak missed his eighth straight game Sunday against Minnesota, but it sounds like he's close to returning. The 24-year-old blueliner has averaged 20:15 of ice time through 12 games this season, chipping in three points, 29 shots, 36 hits and 17 blocks along the way.
NHL
NHL
Hockey
Pittsburgh Penguins
Sports
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Jones: Being treated as game-time call

The Packers are continuing to view Jones (knee) as a true game-time decision leading up to Sunday's game against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Green Bay and Los Angeles will kick off among the second wave of Sunday games at 4:25 p.m. ET, so official clarity on Jones' status may not arrive until the Packers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the start of the contest. According to Fowler, the Packers were pleased how Jones fared over his three limited practices this week, after he missed the team's Week 11 loss to the Vikings due to the MCL sprain of his right knee. Even if Jones is active this week, there's a good chance he's eased back into the mix as part of a timeshare out of the backfield with AJ Dillon, who was productive as a fill-in starter against Minnesota.
NFL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak: Riding four-game point streak

Oleksiak produced an assist, two shots on net and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. Oleksiak extended his point streak to four games when he set up Alexander Wennberg's second-period marker. During the streak, Oleksiak has a goal and four helpers. The big defenseman has never had more than 17 points in a season, but he's already up to 10 in 24 contests this year. He's added 32 shots, 72 hits, 25 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating.
NHL
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Kyle Anderson: Game-time call Thursday

Anderson is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to back soreness. Anderson evidently came away with a back issue following his latest matchup Tuesday in Toronto, and his status for Thursday is now in jeopardy. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
NBA
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joonas Donskoi: Assist streak at four games

Donskoi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. Donskoi helped out on an Adam Larsson goal in the first period. With five assists in his last four games, Donskoi is showing a little more skill on offense despite still searching for his first tally of the year. He's picked up 12 helpers, 31 shots and a plus-5 rating in 24 contests overall. Once he scores, he could open the floodgates, as he's maintained a shooting percentage over 10 in five of his six NHL campaigns prior to 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Game-time call in Week 12

Patterson (ankle) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Patterson, who was inactive in Week 11, is feeling much better this week, per Rapoport, but it looks like a call on his availability for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff versus Jacksonville won't be made until warmups. If Patterson is limited or out, added carries would be available for Mike Davis and Wayne Gallman.
NFL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken take down Oilers, win for fifth time in past seven games

Dec. 4—The previous time the Kraken faced the Edmonton Oilers, on Nov. 1, the vibe was noticeably different. The Kraken had lost to the New York Rangers at home the night before. A Seattle loss in Edmonton, Alberta, would become the second in a stretch of eight losses in nine games.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Jaden Schwartz: Game-time decision against Pens

Schwartz (lower body) will be a game-time call for Monday's clash with Pittsburgh, Mike Benton of Sports Radio KJR reports. Schwartz returns following two games on the shelf due to his lower-body issue. After managing just 21 points in 40 outings for the Blues last year, Schwartz already has generated 17 points in 22 contests this year. At that rate, the 29-year-old winger would challenge for the 60-point threshold, a mark he has reached just once in his 11-year NHL career.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jaguars' James Robinson: Game-time call in Week 13

Robinson (heel/knee) is viewed as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Per Rapoport, the assumption earlier in the week was that the running back wouldn't be likely to play, but Robinson is reportedly feeling better and now has a chance to suit up, a notion echoed by an ESPN.com report that suggests Robinson plans to try to give it a go. How his pre-game workout goes will therefore determine Robinson's status for the Jaguars' 4:05 ET contest. If he's out or limited, Carlos Hyde would see an increased role in the team's Week 13 backfield.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kyler Murray: To be treated as game-time call

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Bears, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Murray seems on track to play after practicing again Friday, while DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) is perhaps more of a question mark. That said, there's been no confirmation on either player one way or another, so both should be treated as game-time decisions unless there's something more definitive before inactive lists are released Sunday morning. The Cardinals have an early 1:00 ET kickoff this week, traveling to Chicago to face a Bears squad that has more than a few key injuries of its own.
NFL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres notes: After long wait, Casey Mittelstadt healthy, ready to play

Throughout his career, Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt has showcased durability, rarely missing time due to injury. Then on opening night, Mittelstadt, 23, suffered an upper-body injury. The Sabres estimated then he would be sidelined at least two weeks. Seven weeks and 21 games later, Mittelstadt is finally ready to...
NHL

