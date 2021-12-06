Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Upgraded to game-time call

The Packers are continuing to view Jones (knee) as a true game-time decision leading up to Sunday's game against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Green Bay and Los Angeles will kick off among the second wave of Sunday games at 4:25 p.m. ET, so official clarity on Jones' status may not arrive until the Packers release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the start of the contest. According to Fowler, the Packers were pleased how Jones fared over his three limited practices this week, after he missed the team's Week 11 loss to the Vikings due to the MCL sprain of his right knee. Even if Jones is active this week, there's a good chance he's eased back into the mix as part of a timeshare out of the backfield with AJ Dillon, who was productive as a fill-in starter against Minnesota.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO