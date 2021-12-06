ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Kraken's Jordan Eberle: Game-time call Monday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Eberle (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Penguins on Monday, Mike Benton...

www.cbssports.com

iheart.com

Game Day: Driedger Starts at Florida, Eberle at 799 Games

The Seattle Kraken got through a Friday night loss, and took a plane ride for a game the next day. The Florida Panthers got through a Friday night loss, and took a plane ride for a game the next day. No morning skate for either group will match quick turnarounds...
NHL
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Islanders’ Decision to Expose Jordan Eberle

It hasn’t been very long since the New York Islanders exposed Jordan Eberle to the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft — that is, unless you ask Islanders fans. This 2021-22 season has been a slow and painful descent since the calendar flipped over to November. After two wins to start the month, they’ve been outscored 34-8 and have led for less than a game’s worth of time. The team’s defense, especially the addition of Zdeno Chara, is cause for concern, but the lack of offense, even under head coach Barry Trotz, is troubling. This leads us back to Eberle, who is on pace for one of his best offensive seasons in years, and questioning whether or not resigning Kyle Palmieri vs. keeping Eberle was a miscalculation or simply bad luck.
NHL
iheart.com

Morning skate: Eberle, Schwartz, Jarnkrok "game time decision" vs. Penguins

At 5-1-1 in the last seven games, two of those wins for the Seattle Kraken have come on their own home ice, at the expense of hockey megastars Alex Ovechkin (Washington) and Connor McDavid (Edmonton). They look for another one tonight. Coming into town: the Pittsburgh Penguins and Sidney Crosby,...
NHL
Person
Jordan Eberle
CBS Sports

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Remains sidelined

Jarnkrok (undisclosed) won't be available for Saturday's game versus Florida, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Jarnkrok will miss a second straight contest Saturday and remains without a concrete timetable for his return. Another update on the 30-year-old forward's status should surface once he's cleared for game action.
HOCKEY
markerzone.com

KRAKEN'S RON FRANCIS AMONG THOSE IN ATTENDANCE AT BRUINS/CANUCKS GAME

As the Vancouver Canucks season continues in a downward spiral, trade talks are heating up. Trade rumours surrounding forward Brock Boeser have been circulating for months now. J.T. Miller and Bo Horvat's names have aso popped up over the past week. The Canucks were in Boston Sunday taking on the...
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Sabres | Nov. 29

If the Kraken are going to sweep a season series for the first time in franchise history Monday against Buffalo, it will be most likely if they return to form on not allowing odd-man rushes (3-on-2 and 2-on-1 are most common) and scoring chances on those rushes. Stick tap to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Chris Driedger: First goalie off Monday

Driedger was the first goalie to exit the ice Monday, Geoff Baker of the Seattle Times reports, indicating he'll be between the pipes on the road against Buffalo. Driedger will make consecutive starts for the first time this season after limiting the Panthers to just one goal on 34 shots Saturday. If the Manitoba native continues to rack up wins this year, he could steal additional starts away from Philipp Grubauer down the stretch.
NHL
#Islanders#Sports Radio Kjr
CBS Sports

Kraken's Calle Jarnkrok: Placed on injured reserve

Jarnkrok (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Marisa Ingemi of The Seattle Times reports. Assuming the move is backdated, Jarnkrok would be eligible to return Wednesday versus the Red Wings. There's been little information on his status, so a timeline for his return has yet to be established.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Adam Larsson: Logs helper Monday

Larsson recorded an assist, two shots on net and two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres. Larsson helped out on Mason Appleton's empty-net goal late in the third period. With a goal and two assists in the last six games, Larsson has been somewhat involved in the offense. The 29-year-old is up to six points, 30 shots, 41 blocked shots, 53 hits and a minus-9 rating through 22 contests overall. He'll continue to log important minutes in defensive situations, but the Swede shouldn't be expected to post big scoring numbers.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Erik Cernak: Game-time call Tuesday

Cernak (upper body) will be a game-time decision Tuesday in St. Louis, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports. Cernak missed his eighth straight game Sunday against Minnesota, but it sounds like he's close to returning. The 24-year-old blueliner has averaged 20:15 of ice time through 12 games this season, chipping in three points, 29 shots, 36 hits and 17 blocks along the way.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kraken Must-Watch Games in December 2021

The Seattle Kraken end off 2021 with a busy 14-game December. With nine games at home, fans should get plenty of opportunities to enjoy the post-game salmon toss before the calendar flips. Here are four must-watch games this month. Edmonton Oilers- Dec. 3. The first Friday of the month should...
NHL
CBS Sports

CBS Sports

Kraken's Will Borgen: Cleared to play

Borgen (lower body) is available versus Edmonton on Friday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports. While Borgen may be healthy enough to play, that doesn't guarantee he'll be in the lineup against the Oilers. The blueliner has been a healthy scratch for much of the season and is really only getting an opportunity with Mark Giordano (COVID-19) unavailable. Once the Kraken captain is cleared to return, Borgen should once again find himself watching from the press box.
NHL
CBS Sports

NHL

GAME RECAP: Kraken 4, Oilers 3

SEATTLE, WA - Couldn't turn the tide. Trailing by two goals in the second intermission after the Seattle Kraken scored twice in 4:47 before the break through Colin Blackwell and Alex Wennberg, the Oilers were unable to convert a late 6-on-4 opportunity and complete the comeback in a 4-3 defeat at Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night.
NHL
CBS Sports

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Kraken take down Oilers, win for fifth time in last seven games

The last time the Kraken saw the Oilers the vibe was noticeably different. They had just lost to the Rangers at home the night before. The loss in Edmonton would become the second in a stretch of eight losses in nine games. Friday night may as well have been an...
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Joonas Donskoi: Assist streak at four games

Donskoi notched an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-3 win over the Oilers. Donskoi helped out on an Adam Larsson goal in the first period. With five assists in his last four games, Donskoi is showing a little more skill on offense despite still searching for his first tally of the year. He's picked up 12 helpers, 31 shots and a plus-5 rating in 24 contests overall. Once he scores, he could open the floodgates, as he's maintained a shooting percentage over 10 in five of his six NHL campaigns prior to 2021-22.
NHL

