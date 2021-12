Jones' (knee) availability for Sunday's contest against the Rams is expected to be a game-time decision, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Initial reports suggested that Jones would miss one or two games after suffering the injury in Week 10. Jones sat out last week's loss to Minnesota, but he was able to return to limited practices this week and is officially listed as questionable for Week 12. Schefter reports that Jones wants to play Sunday, but following their matchup with the Rams the Packers enter their bye week, which would give their star running back two more weeks to fully rehab from a minor MCL sprain. The game-time decision will put fantasy managers in a difficult position, as the Packers don't kick off until 4:25 p.m. ET. Obviously, if he is unable to go, then AJ Dillon is expected to see the majority of the offensive snaps once again while Patrick Taylor operates as the backup.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO