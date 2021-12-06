ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Flyers' Max Willman: Back up to big club

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Willman was called up from the minors Monday. Willman continues to yo-yo between levels,...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Flyers' Scott Laughton: Picks up pair of points

Laughton scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. Laughton tied the game at 1-1 with his shorty late in the first period, and he also set up a Joel Farabee equalizer in the third, but that was it for the Flyers' offense. The 27-year-old Laughton ended his seven-game point drought with his first multi-point effort of the year. The veteran forward has six points, 27 shots, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating through 20 contests overall, mainly as a third-line center.
NHL
CBS Sports

Predators' Michael McCarron: Ascends to big club

McCarron was called up from AHL Milwaukee on Saturday, per CapFriendly. McCarron has bounced back and forth between the minors and the big club this season. He was a healthy scratch for Saturday's game versus the Avalanche and is unlikely to play above the fourth line if he gets into a game.
NHL
CBS Sports

Kraken's Riley Sheahan: Brought up to big club

Sheahan was recalled by the Kraken on Saturday. Sheahan will be available for Saturday's game versus the Panthers. The 29-year-old forward has picked up three points through 14 top-level appearances this season.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Flyers' Martin Jones: Gives up four goals Sunday

Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Jones couldn't stop the trio of Andreas Johnsson, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton, who all scored against the 31-year-old netminder. Despite losing his last four games (0-3-1), Jones has alternated starts with Carter Hart over the last six contests. For the year, Jones is at 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 save percentage in seven games. Neither of the Flyers' goalies will be a great option in weekly formats, as the team has just two games next week -- Wednesday versus the Rangers and Sunday versus the Lightning.
NHL
Person
Connor Bunnaman
inquirer.com

The Flyers’ centers looking to step up in Nate Thompson’s absence

With four centers down, Scott Laughton knows he has to step up now. At the beginning of the season, Laughton felt like he and his linemates, James van Riemsdyk and Oskar Lindblom, were getting good chances even if they weren’t capitalizing on them. The lines shifted a bit before bringing the three of them back together Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Jalen Chatfield: Joins big club

Chatfield was promoted from AHL Chicago on Monday. With multiple Hurricanes blueliners on the COVID-19 list, Chatfield could make his season debut Tuesday in Dallas. He has four goals and seven points through 17 AHL games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen: Joins big club

Luukkonen was recalled from AHL Rochester on Thursday. With Dustin Tokarski (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable Thursday, either Luukkonen or Aaron Dell will face the Panthers. The 22-year-old is 6-6-0 with a 3.42 GAA and an .888 save percentage through 12 AHL appearances this season. He posted a .906 save percentage in four games with Buffalo during the 2020-21 campaign.
NHL
New York Post

Igor Shesterkin has another big night in win over Flyers

With his usual flair and intensity, goalie Igor Shesterkin made seven saves to fend off a five-minute Flyers power play early in the second period to preserve the Rangers’ lead on the way to their 4-1 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night. After Dryden Hunt was handed a questionable five-minute...
NHL
#Flyers#Yo Yo#Pim#Avs
Yardbarker

Big Changes Expect If Flyers Continue to Struggle

According to Sam Carchidi of Philly.com, if the Philadelphia Flyers continue to struggle, there could be big changes coming in terms of both coaching and player personnel. The Flyers aren’t just losing a number of games, they’re losing in convincing fashion and Carchidi says it could be time for some tough decisions.
NHL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers get back to work against the struggling Flyers

An unexpected postponement against their biggest rival gave the New York Rangers some extra time to prepare for another struggling foe. After a four-day layoff, the Rangers return to the ice Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Flyers, who are looking to halt a six-game losing streak. “Anytime a...
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Ducks' Buddy Robinson: Joins big club

Robinson was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday. Robinson was a healthy scratch for Friday's tilt with the Flames. The 30-year-old forward has yet to appear in an NHL game this season.
NHL
920 ESPN

Philadelphia Flyers’ Need Cam Atkinson to Step Up

The Philadelphia Flyers enter the month of December reeling. The orange and black is in the middle of a a brutal seven-game losing streak and things are getting any easier this weekend with the Tampa Bay Lightning coming to Philly on Sunday night, a good Colorado team on Monday, before they head out on a three-game road trip.
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Joins big club

Lettieri was recalled from AHL San Diego for Friday's game against the Flames. Lettieri has now suited up for Anaheim's last two games after not seeing any NHL action since Nov 5. The 26-year-old forward has two points in four appearances with Anaheim this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Brought up to big club

MacDonald was recalled by the Avalanche on Friday, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports. With Bowen Byram still dealing with a head injury, MacDonald will presumably be on hand as an extra defender for Saturday's matchup with the Senators. MacDonald's gone scoreless through three NHL appearances this year.
NHL
Law.com

Philadelphia Flyers Lawyer, 'Dean Among NHL Club Counsel,' Dies Unexpectedly

Phil Weinberg served for 25 years as chief legal counsel for Comcast Spectacor, parent company of the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center. Weinberg advised the company on the Spectacor-Comcast merger and sale of the NBA's 76ers. He died unexpectedly Wednesday while recovering from hernia surgery. Philadelphia sports fans and...
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Back with parent club

Cooper was transferred to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Cooper will be joined in Atlanta by rookie first-round pick Jalen Johnson. The Skyhawks don't play again until Thursday, so the pair will likely stay with the Hawks for their back-to-back starting Sunday. Cooper and Johnson could both have opportunities to crack Nate McMillan's lineup this week as the Hawks are dealing with a litany of injuries to top players.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Brought up to big club

Ahcan was recalled by the Bruins on Saturday. Ahcan is expected to slot into the lineup for Saturday's game versus Tampa Bay if Charlie McAvoy (illness) is unable to go. Ahcan's racked up 10 points through 17 AHL appearances this year.
NHL
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres notes: After long wait, Casey Mittelstadt healthy, ready to play

Throughout his career, Buffalo Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt has showcased durability, rarely missing time due to injury. Then on opening night, Mittelstadt, 23, suffered an upper-body injury. The Sabres estimated then he would be sidelined at least two weeks. Seven weeks and 21 games later, Mittelstadt is finally ready to...
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Suiting up versus Flyers

Kadri (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against Philadelphia on Monday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports. In addition to reclaiming his spot on the second line, Kadri should rejoin the No. 1 power-play unit where he has racked up 11 of his 30 points this year. The 31-year-old center has racked up 30 points in 20 games and could challenge for his 61-point career high set back in 2016-17 with Toronto.
NHL
CBS Sports

Ducks' Benoit-Olivier Groulx: Back with big club

Groulx was recalled by the Ducks on Sunday. Ryan Getzlaf (lower body) was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move, so Groulx could be in for an extended stay with the big club. Groulx's picked up three points through 16 games this season.
NHL

