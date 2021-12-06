Flyers' Max Willman: Back up to big club

Jones allowed four goals on 34 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. The fifth goal was an empty-netter. Jones couldn't stop the trio of Andreas Johnsson, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton, who all scored against the 31-year-old netminder. Despite losing his last four games (0-3-1), Jones has alternated starts with Carter Hart over the last six contests. For the year, Jones is at 3-3-1 with a 2.87 GAA and a .921 save percentage in seven games. Neither of the Flyers' goalies will be a great option in weekly formats, as the team has just two games next week -- Wednesday versus the Rangers and Sunday versus the Lightning.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO