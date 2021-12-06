Flyers' Max Willman: Back up to big club

Laughton scored a shorthanded goal, dished an assist and added four hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Devils. Laughton tied the game at 1-1 with his shorty late in the first period, and he also set up a Joel Farabee equalizer in the third, but that was it for the Flyers' offense. The 27-year-old Laughton ended his seven-game point drought with his first multi-point effort of the year. The veteran forward has six points, 27 shots, 42 hits and a minus-2 rating through 20 contests overall, mainly as a third-line center.
Comments / 0