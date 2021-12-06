Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Facing Kraken

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stared ominously at his bench awaiting the inevitable hook barely five minutes into this Monday nightmare. Grubauer’s improved play was a big reason for his team’s resurgence of recent weeks, but four shots into this 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was already down three goals. The Kraken, wanting no more of what they were seeing, replaced Grubauer with Joey Daccord and for a while it looked as if the home team might come back.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO