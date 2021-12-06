Penguins' Casey DeSmith: Facing Kraken

Get live updates from Climate Pledge Arena when the Oilers clash with the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. The Edmonton Oilers visit Climate Pledge Arena on Friday night to take on the Seattle Kraken in a Pacific Division battle. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or listen on...
RNH - Draisaitl - Puljujarvi. The Edmonton Oilers held a full-pull practice Saturday before opening a six-game homestand on Sunday. EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers were on the ice for practice Saturday after losing 4-3 to the Seattle Kraken on Friday. The club hosts the Los Angeles Kings in the first of a six-game stretch at Rogers Place on Sunday.
Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games and Jeff Carter also scored twice as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins struck early in 6-1 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Monday. The Penguins found the back of the net three times over the...
Dec. 6—It's hard to believe the Kraken have had success recently without the core of their lineup. First it was Mark Giordano going into COVID-19 protocol at the start of a four-game road trip. Then Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz, the Kraken's leading scorers, were injured before the finale of that trip.
SEATTLE (AP) — Sidney Crosby and Danton Heinen scored 25 seconds apart early in the first period, Jake Guentzel extended his point streak to 13 games with two goals and an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins routed the Seattle Kraken 6-1 on Monday night. Seattle Kraken 6, Pittsburgh Penguins 1:...
Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins Forward Owns the Vancouver Canucks. Jake...
Seattle — Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stared ominously at his bench awaiting the inevitable hook barely five minutes into this Monday nightmare. Grubauer's improved play was a big reason for his team's resurgence of recent weeks, but four shots into this 6-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins and he was already down three goals. The Kraken, wanting to shake things up team-wise as much as between the posts, quickly replaced Grubauer with backup Joey Daccord.
Dec. 9—The Kraken's most recent loss feels different from when they lost six in a row. During that losing streak, it felt like nothing the Kraken did could get them out of it. There was a feeling of being lost at times. Not now. After a 6-1 shellacking from...
The Penguins head to Seattle for their fourth game of a five-game road trip. They head to Washington on Friday to complete their trip away from home against their rivals, the Capitals. How to Watch Penguins at Kraken Today:. Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021. Game Time: 10 p.m. ET. TV:...
Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson says he never thinks about scoring when anticipating the game ahead. That's not surprising given Larsson's laser focus on how to protect the high-danger scoring zones in the Seattle defensive zone. Post-game Friday, after scoring a go-ahead goal on some impressive moves against his old teammates in a scintillating 4-3 win over Edmonton, Larsson was much more enthusiastic talking about the neutral zone rather than his score.
SEATTLE -- Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins in a 6-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday. Jeff Carter scored twice, Danton Heinen had a goal and two assists, and Sidney...
Don't be surprised if Zach Aston-Reese starts adding more flannel shirts to his wardrobe after his first trip to Washington State. "It's really cozy," the forward said after the Penguins practiced on Sunday at the Kraken Community Iceoplex. "It feels like there's a lot of lumberjacks kind of cruising around. So I like it. Good first impression."
The Seattle Kraken don’t really have any traditions. They’re a first-year expansion franchise that has been playing games of consequence for less than two months. There is at least one exception, however. How they conclude practices. “Usually the next team up, the guy in the middle who is leading the...
Casey DeSmith earned his second win of the season, his second win in five days, and his first shutout of the season as the Pittsburgh Penguins (13-8-5) won their fourth in a row by shutting out the Anaheim Ducks 1-0. Brock McGinn scored the lone goal and the Penguins clamped...
Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
Hello old friends and new team. The Pittsburgh Penguins (11-8-5) will face former teammates Jared McCann and Brandon Tanev, who are charter members of the Seattle Kraken (9-13-2). It will be the first meeting between the Penguins and expansion Seattle Kraken and the first Penguins visit to Climate Pledge Arena.
The Pittsburgh Penguins entered Washington to face the Capitals Friday night again a little hobbled.
Still no Evgeni Malkin in the lineup, Bryan Rust missing his fifth straight game, and now Jake Guentzel out
Knight will start against visiting Seattle on Saturday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports. Sergei Bobrovsky played Friday, so it'll be Knight's crease on the second half of the back-to-back set. Knight has been fantastic at home this season, posting a perfect 4-0-0 record with a .922 save percentage, and the Panthers overall are 11-0-0 in their own barn. Seattle, on the other hand, is 1-7-1 on the road, making this as good a matchup as any for the young netminder.
