12 Days of Christmas: How much is that partridge, those geese and 5 golden rings going to cost?

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
Seven Swans A-swimming 12 Days of Christmas: How much is that partridge, those geese and 5 golden rings going to cost?

If you’re thinking of giving your sweetie a partridge in a pear tree, you better be prepared to get off that wallet and pony up some cash.

PNC’s annual Christmas Price Index, which adds up the prices of the 12 gifts included in the classic holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” is out, and this year the prices have gone up.

While the odd list of gifts would be appreciated by most (except maybe the “lords a-leaping, what do you do with that?) the cost to make that person smile on Christmas morning has gone up this year by quite a bit — about 5.4% since 2019.

And, apparently, birds are not cheap. The most expensive item on the list is seven-swans-a-swimming, which will set you back more than $13,000.

If you gave the gifts only once — not like the song where all the items are repeated many times — you’d end up paying $41, 205.58.

The total cost for the items listed in the song as they are bestowed by “True Love” when you count each repetition of the song, would be $179,454.19 this year. That would include 364 presents.

Here’s a look at what you would be shelling out per item:

12 Days of Christmas price list

12 drummers drumming: $3,183 — up 7.1%

11 pipers piping: $2,933 — up 7.1%

10 lords-a-leaping: $11,260 — up 12.6%

9 ladies dancing: $7,553 — no change

8 maids-a-milking: $58 — No change

7 swans-a-swimming: $13,125 — No change

6 geese-a-laying: $660 — up 57.1%

5 gold rings: $895 —up 8.5%

4 calling birds: $600 — no change

3 French hens: $255 — up 40.5%

2 turtle doves: $450 — up 50%

A partridge in a pear tree: $222.68 — up 6%

