The Jan. 6 committee said it will hold former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in contempt if he does not show for a scheduled deposition Wednesday after he told the panel he no longer wished to cooperate with its investigation. In a statement issued late Tuesday, Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) wrote: “Mark Meadows has informed the Select Committee that he does not intend to cooperate further with our investigation despite his apparent willingness to provide details about the facts and circumstances surrounding the Jan. 6 attack, including conversations with President Trump, in the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO