ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Nasdaq to eclipse NYSE in record year for IPOs

By Sohini Podder
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSryI_0dFZpKHv00

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ.O) is geared to eclipse rival New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in initial public offerings (IPO) this year, which has seen companies raise record levels of capital through fresh stock flotations in the United States.

Nasdaq raised a total of $191.38 billion through IPOs in 2021, compared with $109.25 billion raised at the NYSE, according to data from Dealogic.

Over the last couple of decades leading up to 2019, with the exception of a handful of years during the dot-com bubble, NYSE had been in the leading position for new listings. So far in 2021, 686 companies listed on the Nasdaq, while 265 listed on the NYSE.

The rush at Nasdaq was led by a number of high profile stock market debuts, including that of Amazon-backed electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN.O), the largest IPO of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yzuqg_0dFZpKHv00
Reuters Graphics

Of the capital raised, special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPOs accounted for $96.76 billion of the haul at Nasdaq while traditional IPOs raised $94.63 billion. At NYSE, the figures were $56.27 billion and $52.9 billion respectively.

SPACs are listed shell companies that are raised with the intention of merging with a private entity at a later date, in an effort to take it public by sidestepping a traditional IPO.

Nasdaq said it is on track to end the year with the highest number of U.S. exchange listings in the 20 years - 4,133 operating companies, SPACs and exchange traded funds (ETFs).

The figure exceeds the exchange's 2001 milestone of 4,109 listings.

With weeks left to go till the turn of the year, U.S. IPOs have totaled $301.26 billion in 2021, scorching past last year's record of $168 billion, according to Dealogic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DBZbN_0dFZpKHv00
Reuters Graphics

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru and Echo Wang in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Marijuana Industry Lender Chicago Atlantic Debuts On NASDAQ Via $100M IPO

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. announced Tuesday that it is seeking to raise $100 million through an initial public offering of 6.25 million shares of its common stock at $16 per share. The company’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) stock increased by 4.99% to $0.36 during Tuesday’s after-market session. The company’s market cap stands at $31.4 million. Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) stock rose 4.9% to $3.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million. Secoo Holding (NASDAQ:SECO) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.52. The...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Nubank (NU Stock) IPO: Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Among the latest initial public offerings (IPO) turning heads in the stock market now would be Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), better known as Nubank. If this is the first you’ve heard of Nubank, I wouldn’t blame you. With the recent downtrend in U.S. fintech stocks, the general sentiment around the sector is less-than-ideal now. So much so that Nubank actually reduced the expected price of its upcoming IPO last month.
STOCKS
KXLY

Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq’s 11 Worst-Performing Stocks of 2021?

It’s been a great year for the overall market. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) is up a healthy 18% since the end of 2020, and is seemingly still going strong. Not every Nasdaq-listed name, however, is participating in this rally despite the exchange’s affinity for high-growth technology names. In fact, more than half of the Nasdaq’s stocks are actually down year to date, even if only by a little. Of course, this spotty weakness has some bargain-hungry investors licking their chops.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipos#Eclipse Nyse#Nasdaq Inc#New York Stock Exchange#Amazon#Rivian Automotive Inc#Spacs
Shore News Network

S&P 500, Nasdaq edge up as vaccine update feeds optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and Nasdaq crept slightly higher on Wednesday, as investors cheered encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. Pfizer and BioNTech said their three-shot course of the vaccine was able to neutralize the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022 if needed.
HEALTH
pulse2.com

NIO Stock (NIO): Why The Price Accelerated Today

The stock price of NIO (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NIO (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 6% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to a bullish research report. Tiger Securities analyst Bo Pei initiated...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Wednesday, still underperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.01% higher to $334.97 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $14.70 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) inched 0.40% higher to $628.08 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Netflix Inc. closed $72.91 short of its 52-week high ($700.99), which the company reached on November 17th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

5 S&P 500 Stocks to Gain the Most From Benchmark Rally

U.S. stock markets have turned around impressively from threats of the Omicron variant of coronavirus that rattled global bourses at the end of last month. Since Wall Street has resumed its northward journey, the possibility of a year-end rally looms large. Strong fundamentals of the U.S. economy will provide the primary support to U.S. stocks going forward.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) shed 0.44% to $283.72 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.31% to 4,701.21 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $11.93 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St closes higher as vaccine update feeds optimism

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street closed slightly higher on Wednesday with the three major indexes managing their third straight day of gains after test data showed the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech offered some protection against the new Omicron variant. Pfizer (PFE.N) and BioNTech said their...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cathie Wood's newest ARK ETF rises in first day of trading

NEW YORK, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A new socially focused fund from star stock picker Cathie Wood's ARK Invest rose 1.5% in its first day of trading Wednesday. The ARK Transparency ETF , which the firm says will focus on the "100 most transparent companies in the world," gained ground on the strength of top holdings including Maxlinear Inc (MXL.N) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O). The gains came as the broad S&P 500 index rose 0.3% for the day.
STOCKS
Reuters

Software maker HashiCorp raises $1.2 billion in U.S. IPO -source

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Cloud software vendor HashiCorp on Wednesday sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) above its target range to raise $1.2 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. HashiCorp priced 15 million shares at $80 per share, the source said. It had planned to sell...
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Carnival stock surges on NYSE leading volume, flirts briefly with bull-market bounce

Shares of Carnival Corp. shot up 5.8% to $19.57 in afternoon trading on heavy volume, as the cruise operator briefly flirted with a bull-market bounce off last week's 13-month low. Trading volume swelled to 57.1 million shares, enough to make the cruise operator's stock the most actively traded on the NYSE, and compared with the full-day average of about 39.4 million shares. The stock ran up as much as 8.3% to an intraday higher of $20.04 earlier in the session before paring gains. At that high, the stock had soared 22.3% since closing Dec. 1 at $16.38, which was...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 1.64% to $1,068.96 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.64% to 15,786.99 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.10% to 35,754.75. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $174.53 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy