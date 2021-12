Feld, who's also the co-founder of investment firm Foundry Group, wants investors and entrepreneurs to have more uncomfortable conversations. Brad Feld, the co-founder of Techstars and tech investment firm Foundry Group, is no stranger to the mental health struggles that often plague entrepreneurs. In fact, he's been open about those struggles--and how they've been primed him to be a catalyst for change in the tech industry. On this episode of The Human Factor, Feld spoke with Mansueto Ventures CEO Eric Schurenberg about how business leaders can be more empathetic and compassionate.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO