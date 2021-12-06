‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
