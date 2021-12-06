‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

There will be no third season for Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons. “Last May, we wrapped production on Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. It has a really terrific cast and talented producers who safely made a second season during a pandemic,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in statement. All 41 episodes have premiered on Disney Channel U.S. A batch of episodes will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8 making all 41 episodes available to view on the streaming service. The cancellation was first revealed by series stars Nathan Lovejoy, who played Principal...

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO