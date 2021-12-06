ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘AP Bio’ Canceled After Four Seasons at Peacock

By Joe Otterson
Middletown Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I’m sad to announce that AP Bio will not be renewed for a 5th season,” he wrote. “But mostly I’m feeling grateful right now. To all the fans who watched the show and fought for it to come back after the cancellation! And to Peacock & UTV for giving us two...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

'A.P. Bio' Has Been Canceled Again — This Time After Two Seasons on Peacock

The comedy A.P. Bio is all about a Harvard philosophy professor named Jack Griffin (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton) who's found himself back in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, teaching biology after losing out at his dream job to his rival Miles Leonard (Tom Bennett). But instead of teaching them any bio, he uses his position and the honor students he "teaches" to get revenge.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘SNL’ Vet Kyle Mooney to Helm ‘Saturday Morning All Star Hits!’ at Netflix

Saturday Night Live‘s Kyle Mooney is taking the morning shift with Netflix‘s forthcoming comedy series Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. The series from creators Mooney and Bento Box Entertainment’s Ben Jones is a new adult animated and live-action hybrid that celebrates everything that is ’80s and ’90s television. Along with announcing the series, Netflix also unveiled first looks with a piece of key art and images featuring Mooney.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

We Are Lady Parts Season 2 Is Happening At Peacock

Get ready to rock, because the best original show on Peacock has been given the green light for a second season. Originally conceived as a pilot for the Channel 4 Comedy Blaps showcase for new creators, "We Are Lady Parts" is about biochemical engineering Ph.D student Amina Hussein (Anjana Vasan) who becomes the unlikely lead guitarist of the all-female Muslim punk band known as Lady Parts.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Variety

NBC Announces ‘This Is Us’ Final Season, ‘Law & Order’ Revival Premiere Dates Among Winter 2022 Lineup (TV News Roundup

NBC announced its winter 2022 lineup, including the final season of “This Is Us,” which premieres on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. On Mondays starting Jan. 3 “Kenan” will air its second season with a two-episode block at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., followed by Jimmy Fallon’s variety game show “That’s My Jam” at 9 p.m., and “Ordinary Joe” will return with new episodes on this date at 10 p.m. In addition to “This Is Us,” Jan. 4 will see the time period premieres of “American Auto” and “Grand Crew” at 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., respectively, and the midseason premiere of...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Gabby Duran & The Unsittables’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Disney Channel

There will be no third season for Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. Disney Channel has canceled the comedy series after two seasons. “Last May, we wrapped production on Gabby Duran & The Unsittables. It has a really terrific cast and talented producers who safely made a second season during a pandemic,” a Disney Channel spokesperson said in statement. All 41 episodes have premiered on Disney Channel U.S. A batch of episodes will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8 making all 41 episodes available to view on the streaming service. The cancellation was first revealed by series stars Nathan Lovejoy, who played Principal...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Law & Order' Season 21 Begins Production With First Set Image

Almost twelve years ago, Law & Order ended its long run at NBC and bowed out after going on for 20 seasons and roughly 450 episodes. Now, the flagship series (or “mothership Law & Order”) that generated several spin-offs and adaptations is making a comeback with former cast members. Once again, the procedural series will follow a two-pronged crime investigation: through the police detectives and prosecution by the district attorney.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season Four? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

An Amazon Prime Video period dramedy, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel stars Rachel Brosnahan, Michael Zegen, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Caroline Aaron, and Jane Lynch. The story centers on Miriam “Midge” Maisel (Brosnahan), a wife and homemaker on New York City’s Upper West Side, in the late 1950s and early ’60s. After her husband, Joel (Zegen), leaves her, Midge discovers a talent for standup comedy and pursues her new dream. In the third season, Midge and Susie (Borstein) discover that life on tour with singer Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe (Shalhoub) embraces a new mission while Rose (Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paula Pell
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Glenn Howerton
Variety

Netflix Debuts ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix debuted a trailer for Season 4 of “Cobra Kai,” which premieres on Dec. 31.  The series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” which culminated in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) triumph against Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) at the All Valley Karate Tournament. Their rivalry lasts throughout the decades, but in Season 4, Daniel’s Miyagi-Do and Johnny’s Eagle Fang dojos join forces to take down the Cobra Kai dojo led by their enemy John Kreese (Martin Kove) at the All Valley Under 18 Karate Tournament. “If Johnny and I can actually work together...
TV SERIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasons After#Universal Television#Ap Bio#Peacock Utv#Nbc#Harvard
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Bringing Back 2 Characters We Haven't Seen in a While

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is bringing back more characters fans have not seen in a long time during the show's 23rd season. Sons of Anarchy star Donal Logue will make his return as Lt. Declan Murphy in the same episode Ari'el Stachel comes back as Sgt. Hasim Khaldun. The special episode will air in January 2022, reports TVLine.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
ComicBook

Heath Freeman, Bones and NCIS Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, star of the Fox series Bones and CBS's NCIS, passed away suddenly at the age of 41. A cause of death has not been announced, but former Miss USA and Pacific Blue star Shanna Moakler revealed on Sunday that Freeman died in his sleep. The news was later confirmed by Freeman's manager to EW. Moakler shared a throwback photo of herself with Freeman on her Instagram account, where she stated how she's "heartbroken" after learning how her friend has passed away.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy