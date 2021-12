If you’re longing for a walk-in shower, you have lots of company. “They’re super popular right now,” says Chuck Khiel, vice president of Fred Home Improvement in Bethesda, Maryland. Why? While there’s an environmental advantage to showering — it uses a lot less water than bathing, according to the EPA — most people simply prefer showering. Adding a walk-in shower improves the experience, from making it easier to get in and out (helpful for anyone with mobility issues) to providing a more enjoyable shower. Another plus, walk-in showers are fairly affordable. And, you can add a variety of luxurious shower features. Here’s what you need to know as you consider a walk-in shower for your home.

