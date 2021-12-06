112 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Monday

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed Luzerne County with 112 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 998.

The county’s total cases are now at 47,303 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 26,062 cases and 554 deaths; Monroe County has 22,449 cases and 388 deaths.

The Department of Health on Monday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,967 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,783,118.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 19–Nov. 25, stood at 12.1%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.