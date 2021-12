Ohio State's defense the last couple of seasons has not been up to snuff. After the Buckeyes were the top-ranked defense in the country first year under head coach Ryan Day, the Scarlet and Gray ranked 59th and 50th in 2020 and 2021 in total defense. While Ohio State won the Big Ten, made the College Football Playoff and played in the national championship game last year, the Buckeyes failed to get that far this season. And they lost to rivals Michigan.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO