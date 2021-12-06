ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daily Podcast: Spider-Verse & Matrix Trailer Reactions, Daredevil In The MCU & A Shang-Chi-Related TV Series?

By Peter Sciretta
/Film
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the December 6, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and TV news, including "Spider-Verse" and "Matrix" trailers, Destin Daniel Cretton directing a MCU Disney+ TV series & Daredevil in the MCU. Opening...

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Charlie Cox
Person
Ryan
Person
Kevin Feige
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Hugh Jackman Reportedly Involved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Reshoots

Hugh Jackman became a fan-favorite among Marvel fans when he portrayed Wolverine in 20th Century Studios’ X-Men franchise. For quite some time, rumors have abounded that The Greatest Showman star will be reprising the role in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, now that The Walt Disney Company owns both 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Netflix Series#Daredevil#Mcu#Daily Podcast#Film#Trinity
/Film

New Black Adam Images Show Dwayne Johnson As The Destructive DC Antihero

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is changing." In case you missed the news, we come bearing deliciously dark tidings — the long awaited "Black Adam" movie is quickly approaching its release. To celebrate, star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is keeping the hype train moving with a closer look at his titular character.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Tom Holland reacts to reports of a new MCU Spider-Man trilogy

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get right now In just a few short weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home will finally arrive in theaters around the world. It was originally scheduled for July, but eventually landed on December 17th due to the pandemic. Well, tickets are now on sale, and Fandango reports that presales rival those of Avengers: Endgame. Scalpers are even trying to sell their tickets online for thousands of dollars. As excited as we all are for No Way Home, it’s no surprise that a new Spider-Man trilogy may already be in the works....
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Interview: Meng’er Zhang of ‘Shang-Chi’ Talks Acting, MCU, and Her Future Dream Jobs

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was one of the most anticipated and subsequently one of the most popular movies of 2021. Originally scheduled for a 2020 release, the MCU film was pushed back over a year to September 3, 2021. After the long wait the film was a box office success. One of the few in the pandemic-filled year. However, now Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is available to take home on blu-ray everywhere after a successful run in cinemas around the world.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Netflix
darkhorizons.com

Henwick’s Choice: “Shang-Chi” or “Matrix”

While Marvel Studios’ “Iron Fist” is considered one of the worst screen adaptations of a Marvel property to date, it also boasted one of the MCU’s shining lights with a star-making turn by Jessica Henwick as Colleen Wing – a role she reprised in “The Defenders” and “Luke Cage”. Hollywood...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy