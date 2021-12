Neo’s World is Turned Upside Down In The Matrix Resurrections’ New Trailer. The Matrix and its two sequels hinted that “the One” had lived before and would live again. However, it was never very clear how much time passed between each iteration of the Matrix itself. Now, The Matrix Resurrections‘ new trailer hints that several decades have passed since the third film, especially if Niobe is truly as old as she appears. Regardless of how it happened, Neo and Trinity are alive again in the Matrix. And it’s going to take a new incarnation of Morpheus and a hacker named Bugs to wake them up.

