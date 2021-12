The new Roundhill MEME ETF (NYSEAMERICAN:MEME) is live and with it comes an opportunity to invest in a wide variety of meme stocks. According to the Roundhill MEME ETF website, it tracks the “25 equal-weighted U.S. listed equity securities that exhibit a combination of elevated social media activity and high short interest.” It’s also worth pointing out that many of the companies in this ETF are penny stocks. So handle with care.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO