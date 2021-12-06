ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Group offering reward for information after 9-year-old boy shot at home

By Nicolette Schleisman
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A group of anonymous donors is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a shooting that left a 9-year-old boy injured.

The 9-year-old was hit by a bullet at his home on Dobbs Avenue , near Sage and Emogene, around 11:30 Friday night. Police say several shots were fired in the area. Mobile police say a bullet went into the child’s home and hit him in the arm.

Toddler accidentally shot in home nearly a month ago has died

Two cars at the house next door had multiple bullet holes in them. Mobile police say the parked cars had multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side of the cars. That home was not hit, and no one was injured at that location.

The boy has had surgery and is recovering. His dad told WKRG News 5 he may have to have a second surgery on his arm.

The group that is offering the reward says they are offering the money for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

The problem of shooting into cars, homes: How Mobile police plans to solve it

The family has asked anyone with video footage from Friday night on Dobbs Avenue to contact the Mobile Police Department, contact the police department at (251) 208-7211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

