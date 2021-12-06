How to watch UVM men's basketball at Providence: TV, stream, radio info for Dec. 7 game

The University of Vermont men's basketball team's toughest game of the nonconference slate has arrived.

The Catamounts (6-3) head to Rhode Island for a two-game road trip this week, with Providence of the Big East on tap for a nationally televised contest on Tuesday night.

Tip-off at the the Dunkin' Donuts Center is scheduled for 6:30.

The Friars (8-1), who are receiving votes in the latest USA Today top 25 poll, have won three in a row since falling to Virginia 58-40. On Saturday, Providence beat in-state rival Rhode Island 66-52 in front of 12,947.

"Providence is the best team on our nonconference schedule. They've been really, really impressive," UVM coach John Becker said. "They are big, athletic, tough, well-coached.

"They've gotten great crowds. It's definitely a very passionate fanbase and it's going to be fun."

Nate Watson (15.1 ppg), Al Durham (14.6) and Noah Horchler (11.7) are averaging double digits for scoring while reserve Ed Croswell came off the bench to post a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds vs. URI.

Vermont had its best shooting performance of the young season in last week's 83-65 win over Dartmouth, making 30 of 53 shots. Ryan Davis (16.8 ppg), Ben Shungu (12.6) and Isaiah Powell (11.3) headline UVM's scoring leaders.

This week is also a homecoming for senior Justin Mazzulla, a native of Johnston, Rhode Island, who opened up recently about his father's passing in a interview with MyNBC5's Marshall Kramsky . Mazzulla's father, Daniel Mazzulla, a coaching fixture in the Johnston community for years, died of cancer in April 2020 .

"He deserves to have this be his week," Becker said of Mazzulla. "All he's been through in his college career, all he's been through on a personal level and all that he's given to us — I'm really happy about him having this opportunity this week."

After Tuesday's game, Vermont will remain in the Ocean State to face Brown on Friday. UVM hoops legend and Brown associate head coach T.J. Sorrentine is in his 14th season on the Bears staff.

Vermont at Providence

► TV/stream: FS1 (check TV provider for info)

► Radio: The Game (97.1 FM; 960 AM).

► Stats: Live

