Packers HC Matt LaFleur: QB Aaron Rodgers not planning on having toe surgery

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK

During this past week's bye, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suggested he could "have surgery on a Monday or Tuesday" to repair the fractured pinky toe he played through across three games and still start the following Sunday, in this case against the Chicago Bears in the upcoming "Sunday Night Football" showdown.

Per Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday he does not think his QB1 had or will have a procedure in the imminent future.

"Not to my knowledge," LaFleur said of Rodgers potentially having surgery. "I don’t believe so, no."

Rodgers added during last Tuesday's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was "hoping to avoid surgery" and that rest ideally would help him recover to the point that he wouldn't have to go under the knife to fix the issue.

"I know he was getting treatment and doing everything he can to be 100 percent," LaFleur explained. "I still think it’s a process, like anything, and we’ll see where he’s at this week. Hopefully, we can get him out there at practice, but if not we’ve got a lot of confidence in just his ability to go out there and play at a high level."

Rodgers showed in the 36-28 victory over the Los Angeles Rams that improved the Packers to 9-3 on Nov. 28 that he can be in his best form without preparing via practice sessions. He completed 28-of-45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns with an additional score on the ground in that win.

