Public Safety

St Helens woman attacked by her four dogs

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman was attacked by her own four dogs in Merseyside leaving her seriously...

Woman Dies After Vicious Dog Attack Near Relative's Home

ST. CLAIR, MO. - Franklin County, Mo., Sheriff Steve Pelton announced that a 61-year-old woman - Leann Gratzer - was killed after an attack by a group of dogs outside a relative's home. The sheriff said the tragedy occurred around 5 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Highway TT....
SAINT CLAIR, MO
St. Cloud woman suspected of causing her infant’s death

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — A St. Cloud woman is suspected of causing the death of her three-month-old baby and is being held in the Stearns County Jail. Police say they were called to a home Sunday to check on the welfare of the 26-year-old mother and her infant. Authorities...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Independent

Family in tribute to ‘adored’ father killed in village attack

The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.Police were called to Trellech, close to the town of Monmouth, at around 8.40pm on Saturday December 4 where a 56-year-old man had been found unconscious and unresponsive.The victim, later identified as Matthew Oubridge from Chepstow, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service.In a statement released on Friday, his family said: “Matthew was an amazing father, uncle, brother and son, who was tragically taken away too soon.“He...
Mobile woman shoots Pitbull during attack, searches for her lost dog

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile woman says she was forced to shoot and kill a loose Pitbull that was attacking her dog. It happened last night at the Avalon Apartment complex on Michael Boulevard. Tatyna Rayford says she watched in horror as a Pitbull lunged after her nine-month old Shih-Tzu named Kashmir, or Kash for short.
MOBILE, AL
Fishkill cops save girl and woman from vicious dog attack

FISHKILL – A 14-year-old girl is in Westchester Medical Center after a vicious dog attack on Tuesday afternoon, and the dog’s owner is being treated at a Poughkeepsie hospital for wounds sustained in the attack. Fishkill Police Lieutenant Paul Schettino is crediting the rapid response and bravery of Officer Ray Maeang and Sergeant Anthony Zebrowski with saving the lives of the girl and the dog’s owner.
FISHKILL, NY
Woman dies after dog attack in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A woman died after dogs belonging to a relative attacked her Monday outside a Franklin County home, sheriff's department officials confirmed to News 4. According to officials, someone found the woman's body the outside a home in the 2400 block of Highway TT near St....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Four released and Derby murder inquiry ends after woman's death

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman have been released without charge. The 33-year-old died in hospital after being found with serious injuries in Moss Street, Derby, on Saturday. A murder investigation was started but Derbyshire Police said detectives had since determined...
St. Clair woman mauled to death by dogs

A Franklin County woman is dead after being mauled by dogs. When Franklin County Sheriff's deputies got to the home Monday evening in the 2400 block of Highway TT, in St. Clair, they found the woman dead. In a Facebook post, Sheriff Steve Pelton said Leann Gratzer, 61, had gone...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Woman Recounts Violent Attack in Her Luxury Brickell Apartment

It took more than a year for a woman to muster up the courage and share her story. Now, she's recounting the frightening moments of a violent attack inside her own home. The woman is also demanding accountability for what happened. “This is self defense because she tried to stab...
Santa Fe woman says she and dog were attacked by pit bulls

When Judy Taylor left her home and dogs in the care of a longtime friend, she never imagined they would have to fend off an attack from a pair of pit bulls. The friend and housesitter, a woman named Linda who declined to give her last name, said she was walking Taylor’s dogs, including a small Bichon Frise named Max, last Wednesday morning as she’d done many times when Taylor had entrusted them to her care. Also along for the walk was Linda’s own small dog, Wally.
SANTA FE, NM
St. Paul Police Seek Help Finding Woman Who Randomly Shot At Vehicles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are searching for a woman who randomly shot at people while driving in the east metro. The St. Paul Police Department says the shootings happened over the last several months and were not the result of road rage. The first shooting happened on July 1 in Maplewood. The suspect was driving near Beam Avenue and Highway 61 when she fired at another vehicle. The bullet went through the window and narrowly missed a child before hitting the driver in the head. (credit: St. Paul Police) The second shooting happened on was Oct. 19 in...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Police appeal as concerns grow for missing woman

Police are searching for a 32-year-old woman who has been missing from south London for a week.Petra Srncova, who lives in the Camberwell area, was reported missing on Friday December 3 by a concerned work colleague.She was last seen leaving work on the evening of November 28 and is thought to have been wearing a green coat and carrying a red backpack.A man has been arrested in connection with her disappearance and remains in custody, the Metropolitan Police said.Have you seen Petra? Please give @MPSSouthwark any info that might help find her https://t.co/Gfv2BI0wug— Harriet Harman (@HarrietHarman) December 9, 2021The...
