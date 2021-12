President Biden remains hopeful about his Build Back Better bill, which is being deliberated in the Senate. Biden told reporters he’d like to see it approved “as early as we can get it.” He added he wants it to get done, “no matter how long it takes.” The House recently approved the sweeping social spending bill. Biden made the remark after a White House event on high prescription drug prices, which he called outrageous.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO