With chaos reigning supreme during the regular season, conference championship week treated college football fans to a taste of the familiar. The Alabama Crimson Tide marched into the College Football Playoff in commanding fashion, something fans should be used to by now. What did come as a surprise, however, is how thoroughly Nick Saban's squad outplayed a previously undefeated Georgia team that had looked unstoppable. A 41-24 of Georgia rout in the SEC title game moved Alabama back to the top spot in the Power Rankings for the first time since an early season loss to Texas A&M.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO