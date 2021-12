BATESVILLE — Sandy Dickey was recently honored for her 24 years of service to the Batesville Memorial Public Library. “I am really thrilled and privileged that I was able to live here and through this library, help connect with the community,” Dickey said. “Nowadays, we have children in the library and we encourage it. When we built this library, it was all very quiet and kids were only allowed in one certain section. Now everything is built into a play-scape and bookshelves and lovely things to play with so I encourage you to continue to be a part of our library.”

