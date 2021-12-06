ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton's FA Cup third-round opponents revealed

By BBC Sport
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverton will travel to Hull in the third round of...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Everton Women 1-0 Durham: FA Women’s League Cup Recap & Highlights

Playing in their first game since November 21st, Everton faced a tricky opponent in Durham in the Continental Cup. Despite being a Championship side, the Wildcats, who are in fourth in tier two, held the Blues to just four shots on target and only 58% possession. Durham was always going...
SOCCER
The Independent

Clock ticking for Rafa Benitez at Everton as Marcel Brands’ exit puts spotlight on manager

The clock is ticking for Rafa Benitez. Yesterday’s departure of Marcel Brands, Goodison’s director of football, puts the spotlight firmly on the Everton manager.Benitez’s team host Arsenal tonight and are aiming to break a winless streak that goes back to September. Their most recent defeat, a 4-1 pummelling by Liverpool, inflamed an already restive fanbase and precipitated the sacking of Brands. The Dutchman’s 3½ years on Merseyside was not a success but Brands was still a scapegoat.Since Farhad Moshiri bought into the club five years ago, Everton have spent more than half a billion in the transfer market and are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
tothelaneandback.com

Details revealed for FA Cup third round draw as Tottenham look to end trophy drought

FA Cup third round draw details revealed as Tottenham Hotspur look to quench their trophy drought. According to Football.London, Tottenham Hotspur will know their opponents for the Emirates FA Cup third round soon as the details for the draw are available. The draw will take place on Monday, December 6, when Antonio Conte will realise the team he has to face.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

Everything you need to know about the draw, including date, time & TV channel. The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton
newschain

Callum Lang double sends Wigan into FA Cup third round

Callum Lang’s double earned Wigan a 2-1 win at Colchester and a place in the third round of the FA Cup. Colchester went close early on when Freddie Sears fired over after collecting Sylvester Jasper’s pass inside the area. But Lang gave Wigan a 24th-minute lead when he finished well...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Liverpool To Face Shrewsbury Town In FA Cup Third Round - Salah, Mane, Keita Missing Due To AFCON

Liverpool had led 2-0 through goals from Curtis Jones and an own goal from Donald Love before a Jason Cummings brace earned the Shrews a replay at Anfield. The replay was famous for the fact that Jurgen Klopp had kept his promise to his players that they would be given some rest during the winter break hence the game was taken by Neil Critchley and his under 23s.
PREMIER LEAGUE
kfgo.com

Soccer-Man Utd face Villa, Leicester host Watford in FA Cup third round

LONDON (Reuters) – Manchester United entertain Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round, while holders Leicester City welcome Watford and West Ham United are at home to Leeds United following Monday’s draw. Non-league Chesterfield bagged a trip to face last season’s runners-up Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, while Antonio Conte’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw: Everything you need to know, including the date, time and favourites for the cup

How to watch the FA Cup third round draw has never been easier, with the draw broadcast across television and online. The greatest cup competition on Earth turns 150 years old for this edition and it still has the prestige of a fine wine. The holders are of course Leicester City, having defeated Chelsea for last year's trophy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

FA Cup third round draw in full: Man United draw Aston Villa, Liverpool face rematch with familiar League One opponents

Manchester United and Aston Villa have been paired together in the the third round of the FA Cup, after the draw was made on Monday evening. The tie is sure to be a tasty affair as Villa boss Steven Gerrard returns to Old Trafford for the time as a manager, after being something of a hate figure at the ground during his time as captain of Man United’s arch-rivals Liverpool.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy