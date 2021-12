UCLA men’s basketball coach Mick Cronin has a formula for making the NCAA Tournament every year. “You don’t lose at home,” he said. “If you want a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, or you want to win your conference, you have to win your home games. Go undefeated at home and split on the road – you only play nine or 10, then you got your neutrals – you’re going to make the tournament every year.”

