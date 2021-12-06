ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Letters come down off Staples Center

foxla.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe letters came down from Staples Center...

www.foxla.com

iheart.com

Staples Center Signage Removed Ahead of Crypto.com Arena Rebranding

Earlier today crews were spotted removing outdoor Staples Center signage at the iconic arena in downtown Los Angeles. Just last month, AEG announced that Staple Center would be renamed to Crypto.com Arena. The name change is officially set to take place on Dec. 25 when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.
NBA
TMZ.com

Gervonta Davis Honors Kobe Bryant W/ Shorts, Shoes At Staples Center Fight

Gervonta Davis paid huge respect to Kobe Bryant during his fight at Staples Center on Sunday ... rockin' some Mamba-themed shorts and shoes for the big tilt with Isaac Cruz. Davis entered the "House That Kobe Built" decked out in Lakers colors ... and stitched Kobe's famous #24 and #8 on his shorts.
NBA
NBC Bay Area

Crews Remove Staples Center Lettering to Make Way for New Logo on Christmas Day

Crews were seen outside the soon-to-be Crypto.com Arena on Monday morning, removing the iconic Staples Center lettering, logos and signage. NewsChopper4 Alpha captured those iconic red letters being taken down and hauled away on a truck. The new name and logos are part of a 20-year naming rights agreement between...
NBA
lakers365.com

Shaq reveals why he supports Staples Center name change

Shaquille O'Neal is one of a handful of NBA fans who expressed joy in the Los Angeles Lakers' arena changing names. The Staples Center, the home of the Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks and the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, will be getting a new name before the month is over. The arena will be called the Crypto.com under a $700 million naming rights deal.
NBA
iheart.com

PHOTO: Iconic Staples Center Sign Taken Down Amid Name Change

The iconic Staples Center lettering has officially been removed from the Los Angeles arena amid an upcoming name change. NBC Los Angeles' NewsChopper4 Alpha captured a photo of the arena's red letters being taken off the arena's entrance and loading onto a truck before being taken away. Last month, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Shaq Breaks His Silence On The Staples Center Name Change

Shaq got to spend a lot of time at the Staples Center during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. In that building, Shaq was able to win three titles with the likes of Kobe Bryant, and in the eyes of many, the Staples Center will always be remembered for that Lakers three-peat team. Now, however, the name is about to go by the wayside as Crypto.com purchased the naming rights for a whopping $700 million. The name will officially change on Christmas Day, although fans aren't interested in calling the building anything other than Staples.
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Big Change At Staples Center On Monday

The exterior makeover of the Staples Center in anticipating of its imminent renaming to Crypto.com Arena has officially begun. TMZ Sports posted photos today of the familiar red “Staples Center” sign being removed from the outside of the home base of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. Last month, Crypto.com...
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Feels Staples Center Name Belongs To Him & Kobe Bryant

Staples Center’s upcoming name change to Crypto.com Arena elicited mostly a critical response from the Los Angeles Lakers’ faithful. Head coach Frank Vogel said he understood the disappointment of fans ahead of Dec. 25 name change. He pointed out the significance of the name to L.A.’s fans and sports enthusiasts in general, which the sports complex has held since the Lakers made it their new home in 1999.
NBA
Key News Network

The 'L' on Staples Center Signage is Removed, as the Venue is Officially Renamed

The 'L' hangs in midair as the Staples Center prepares for signage of the new arena name.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: The letter 'L' from the Staples Center signage was removed Wednesday morning by crews at approximately 4:12 a.m. from the front entrance in Downtown Los Angeles. The changeover to the new name is set to be completed by Christmas Day according to a statement released by the venue last month. All external signage will be replaced by June 2022, according to the venue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lakers365.com

Boxing Star Gervonta Davis Pays Tribute To Kobe Bryant & Lakers During Victory At Staples Center

Staples Center might soon change its name, but it will forever be known as "the house that Kobe built" as the classic goes. Fittingly, boxing sensation Gervonta Davis paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant in his recent fight that took place at the home of the Los Angeles Lakers basketball on Sunday. The unbeaten Davis defeated Isaac Cruz by unanimous decision in his first bout back in the lightweight division, improving his record to 26-0.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

Staples Center Signs Removed In LA, Here Comes Crypto.Com

(Los Angeles, CA) — The Staples Center signs in Los Angeles are being removed ahead of the stadium’s rebranding as the Crypto.com Arena. Crews worked overnight Sunday to take down old signage on a venue that’s hosted many sporting events and award shows. Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency platform headquartered in Singapore and is paying 700-million dollars to rebrand the building. The arena currently hosts the Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks. The name change will be official when the Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA’s Christmas Day game.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Staples Center Signs Come Down Ahead Of Crypto.com Name Change

On Christmas Day, the Staples Center will officially become the Crypto.com Arena. Crypto.com has been spending a lot of money when it comes to marketing their brand, and when it comes to the home of the Lakers, Crypto.com is putting hundreds of millions of dollars into the naming rights. This...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Staples Center Signs Removed Amid Crypto.com Arena Change

The iconic Staples Center signage is officially coming down on Monday ... with workers slowly removing the red letters off of the building to make way for Crypto.com Arena. As we previously reported, the cryptocurrency company bought the naming rights to the venue last month ... which came with a whopping $700 MILLION price tag.
BASKETBALL

