Letters come down off Staples Center

Shaq got to spend a lot of time at the Staples Center during his tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers. In that building, Shaq was able to win three titles with the likes of Kobe Bryant, and in the eyes of many, the Staples Center will always be remembered for that Lakers three-peat team. Now, however, the name is about to go by the wayside as Crypto.com purchased the naming rights for a whopping $700 million. The name will officially change on Christmas Day, although fans aren't interested in calling the building anything other than Staples.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO