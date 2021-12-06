Montgomery County suspect allegedly kills man who almost hit him with Jeep while walking home

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Pottstown man has been arrested and faces charges including first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing someone who reportedly came close to striking him with a Jeep while he was walking home.

Gerald Ramos, 43, was arrested Monday morning after the shooting of Darrius Waller, 36, which happened at about 9:35 p.m. Sunday night near the corner of North Evans and West streets.

Waller was taken to a hospital after the shooting, and was pronounced dead there.

According to investigators, Ramos and Waller did not know each other before Ramos was walking home from his brother's house that night. He told authorities that Waller's Jeep almost hit him.

Ramos said that he was so angered that he went back to his home to "cool down," but left his apartment with his gun. According to video cited by investigators, Waller was sitting inside his Jeep when Ramos went up to the driver's side door and fired eight times at that part of the vehicle.

Police recovered eight nine-millimeter cartridge casings near the Jeep.

The criminal complaint says that Ramos later told his brother and sister-in-law that he "'took care' of the guy who was talking (expletive)." His sister-in-law then called 9-1-1.

Early Monday, law enforcement executed a search warrant and arrested Ramos.

Ramos faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder and possessing an instrument of crime.

“The murder of Darrius Waller is another senseless murder of a victim that had no relationship with the defendant. This murder was prompted simply by anger over a supposed speeding incident,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele. “These homicides of innocent victims need to stop.”