KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List: Week 14

And with that, just one week remains.

The PIAA semifinals are complete, and the WPIAL will be sending five teams to Hersheypark Stadium for this weekend’s state title games. Serra Catholic, Central Valley, Aliquippa, Penn-Trafford and Mt. Lebanon will all play for state gold.

Before we get ready for those games, we salute the top players from some of the PIAA semifinals in the KDKA Radio Super 7 Watch List.

At the end of the high school football season, we will honor seven local players who stood out the most during 2021.

The awards will go to the top player in each WPIAL classification, as well as the best performer in the Pittsburgh City League.

Leading up to that, each week, we will highlight players who are in the running for the prestigious postseason award.

Joey Daniels and Eli Heidenreich

That’s right. Mt. Lebanon gets the two-for-one special.

The Blue Devils pounded State College Saturday, 49-28, and Daniels and Heidenreich were the biggest reasons why.

Daniels completed passed for 292 yards and six touchdowns, five of which went to Heidenreich, who hauled in nine total passes for 278 yards.

Daniels, a senior, has passed for 1,918 yards and 29 touchdowns while running for another six scores. He has received an offer from Wheeling University and has interest from Ivy League schools.

Heidenreich, meanwhile, is committed to Navy, and has been one of the best threats all season, catching 52 passes for 1,263 yards, rushing for nearly 600 more yards, and scoring 28 times.

Quentin Goode, Aliquippa

Aliquippa has proven all season — and over the the years, for that matter — to have no shortage of weapons on offense.

On Friday, needing a big play, the Quips’ quarterback came through.

Goode hit Tajier Thornton for an 83-yard touchdown on the first play of the second half, giving Aliquippa a 14-10 lead over Jersey Shore. The touchdown was a part of 27 consecutive points scored by the Quips, which won the game, 41-16, to punch a trip to the PIAA 4A Championship Game.

Goode passed for 205 yards and the score. On the year, he has 1,800 yards, 17 touchdowns and has run for another touchdown.

Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley

A driving force in the heart of the Central Valley defensive line all season, Fitzsimmons had another dazzling night Friday.

The senior Pitt commit made seven tackles, including four for loss and three sacks, as the Warriors knocked off Central 35-21 in the PIAA semifinals.

This season, he has made 114 tackles, has 21 sacks, forced four fumbles, helping Central Valley to 26 straight wins.

The Warriors next meet Wyomissing on Friday in the Class 3A title game.

Jayvon Campbell-Holt, Serra Catholic

Serra Catholic’s run from a 6-seed in the WPIAL playoffs has now led it to the state title game. And it seems like, from week-to-week, a different Eagle has flown highest.

This week, it was Jayvon Campbell-Holt, who caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, as Serra Catholic beat Farrell, 27-18, in the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.

This year, Campbell-Holt has caught 38 passes for 672 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for three more scores.

He has also made 80 tackles on defense, with six sacks, three fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles and has picked off three passes. And he has returned a punt and two fumbles for scores.

Campbell-Holt has received offers from Clarion, Stetson, Walsh, Notre Dame College and Bluefield State.

KDKA Radio’s coverage of WPIAL football continues this week with broadcasts of the Class 5A and 6A PIAA Championships at Hersheypark Stadum. You can hear the games on 100.1 FM and 1020 AM News Radio KDKA.