ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Three more hostages released in Haiti, Ohio missionary group says

By Editorials
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree more U.S.-based missionaries were freed by their Haitian kidnappers Sunday evening, Berlin, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement Monday. Just two of the 17 hostages — 16 Americans and one Canadian, including three hostages under the age of 7 — had previously been released by the Haitian gang...

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Taylor Daily Press

US to do all I can to stop abducted missionaries in Haiti

The United States will “do everything” to free 17 North Americans abducted by a mob in Haiti. This was stated by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $ 17 million. During his visit to Ecuador, Blingen said, “We are constantly focusing on this case.”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Senators and US officials are still working to ensure return of Ohio hostages in Haiti

(WTRF) — Senators are still fighting to bring the missionaries abducted overseas back home. Two missionaries are back safe but others remain hostages.  We’ve been waiting for the return of the rest of the missionaries for six weeks now. Many of them are from Ohio. But there’s still no sign of 15 of them. Meanwhile in the states, the FBI and State Department are trying to bring them home.   Senator […]
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Senator Portman Seeks Update on Haiti Hostage Situation

Mary Alice Reporting – It’s been six weeks following the abduction and then the release of two ministry aid workers and an Ohio Senator sought an update this week. Holmes County based Christian Aid Ministries had 17 people in Haiti who were taken captive, by the 400 Mawazo gang, as they were making their way back from an orphanage.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Ontario, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Berlin, OH
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Freeing of missionary hostages deserves better coverage

Regarding “Hostages freed” (Dec. 7): Shame on the Post-Dispatch for allotting only a single column-inch on Page 11 in the Nation & World digest to the freeing of an additional two captive members of the Christian Aid Ministries group being held hostage by a Haitian gang. There are...
RELIGION
Detroit News

Two members of kidnapped Michigan missionary family released, sources say

Hart — Two of the three hostages released by a Haitian gang Sunday night are from Michigan, according to two sources, while four Michigan residents remain kidnapped. The Michigan family, a mother and five children, was taken hostage Oct. 16 after leaving an orphanage outside Port-au-Prince. They were in a van with a group of 11 other Anabaptist missionaries from the United States and Canada when they were captured.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services.Few relief workers are willing to speak on the record about the cuts — perhaps worried about drawing attention following the October kidnapping of 17 people from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries — 12 of whom remain held hostage.But several confirmed, without giving details, that they had sent some staff out of the country and have been forced to temporarily cut back aid operations.Gang-related kidnappings and shootings have prevented aid groups...
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Missionary#Hostage#Missionaries#Haitian#Christian Aid Ministries#Americans#Canadian#Mawozo#Anabaptist#The Associated Press#Martissant
Miami Herald

There’s a more-responsible way for the U.S. to help the people of Haiti | Opinion

Haiti is home to an incredibly rich history and vibrant culture. Unfortunately, its people have suffered tremendously over the decades from devastating hurricanes, earthquakes and widespread political corruption. The international community can do more to help Haiti, but the United States also has an important role to play, because a stable and secure Haiti is not only good for the Haitian people, but also for America.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Mexico urges US migration rethink after horror crash kills 55

Mexico on Friday urged Washington to rethink its migration policy after a horror road accident killed 55 undocumented migrants in a truck on a major transit route to the United States. Human traffickers commonly hide undocumented migrants in trucks bringing them from Guatemala into Mexico, from where they head north to the US border.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
hngn.com

World's Secret Special Forces From Russia, Iraq Dubbed Most Dangerous Death Squads in Combat

Many of the world's most secretive special forces are the Iraqi skull-faced commandoes, and even the Russian death squads are terrifying clandestine units. Modern armies have their current technology and equipment, but it takes specialized and skilled troops who do it down and dirty One example is the fanatical ISIS, a recent victim of the most skilled soldiers in the Middle East, who ensured that no fanatic would be left alive.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Billionaire German doctor faces criminal probe after inoculating 20,000 people with home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes

A criminal probe has been launched into a German doctor after he inoculated 20,000 people with a home-made Covid vaccine he developed in 30 minutes. Winfried Stöcker, 74, staged an illegal vaccination event at Luebeck airport in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, northern Germany, on Saturday. The billionaire scientist, who owns...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy