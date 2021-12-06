ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jets' Corey Davis to undergo season-ending core muscle surgery

By Aidan McGrath
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Jets receiver Corey Davis will undergo season-ending core muscle surgery, per head coach Robert Saleh. Davis has dealt with multiple injuries already this season,...

