Disney+ UK To Add FX Tile, Ends BBC Deal

By Dizagaox Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

Regarding the FX tile: https://whatsondisneyplus.com/fx-to-become-major-global-brand-for-hulu-star-disney/. And I confirmed with the team the BBC output deal is officially over for non-Hulu FX shows too. It ended last week, and will have all FX shows leaving BBC iPlayer when...

forums.digitalspy.com

Radio Business Report

The Large Advertiser Difference For TV, With Shaky Audio Trends

“As we reach the end of 2021, advertising growth is showing much faster expansion than previously anticipated, driven primarily by growth in the U.S., U.K. and China.”. That’s the highly optimistic conclusion of distinguished Global President of Business Intelligence at groupM, Brian Wieser, who recently appeared on the InFOCUS Podcast, presented by dot.FM.
Deadline

Seven More Distributors Added To London Screenings Lineup

Global distributors including Hat Trick International, StudioCanal and Cineflix Rights have joined next year’s in-person London Screenings. Seven distributors have been added to the lineup in total, with Beyond Rights, DCD Rights, Blue Ant International and Passion Distribution rounding off the septet. They join previously announced global giants All3Media International, Banijay Rights, eOne, Fremantle, and ITV Studios for the event that, Covid-permitting, is set to take place from February 28 to March 4. More distributors are expected to join in the coming weeks. Taking place just after the separate BBC Studios Showcase virtual event, the week-long program will see a series of screenings, meetings, panel sessions and networking opportunities hosted by the 12 companies, who last came together in 2019. “The London TV Screenings has now become a real focus for international buyers who we know are eager to engage with as many distributors as possible during their Spring visit to the UK,” said a spokesman. “The addition of these seven distributors to the schedule makes the London week even more compelling.”
Variety

How David Zaslav Plans to Combine Discovery and WarnerMedia to Unleash ‘Shock and Awe’ on the Streaming Wars

David Zaslav is sad. His day started off with a sobering phone call with Suzy Welch, author, host and widow of longtime General Electric CEO Jack Welch. The morning headlines from the once largest company in the world and citadel of corporate America came as a jolt to Zaslav, who previously worked for then-GE-owned NBC for 18 years. After years of struggling, GE announced on Nov. 9 that it will carve itself up over the next two years into three publicly traded companies focused separately on energy, aviation and health care. The conglomerate founded in 1892 through the merger of Thomas Edison’s...
#Bbc Tv#Tile#Espn#Disney Uk#Fx#Bbc Iplayer#National Geographic
digitalspy.com

Best Christmas TV of 2021 – From Netflix and Disney+ to the BBC and ITV

Not sure what to watch over the Christmas holidays when you've finished all the mince pies and fallen out with the family after a tense game of Trivial Pursuit?. Here's our round-up of the best Christmas TV, and you can also check out a breakdown of the shows from ITV, BBC, and Channel 4, as well as our guide to the hidden gems, and best Xmas movies on UK TV, so you're fully prepared for the festive season.
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Cancels FX on Hulu Branding

The house of mouse has officially called it quits on “FX on Hulu” as a means to create more consistent branding across all of Disney’s new properties it received in the Disney/Fox merger. The news comes via a recent Variety report, which shares existing FX content will now just have...
Laredo Morning Times

Discovery Plus Sets Development Deal With Group Nine (EXCLUSIVE)

Discovery inked a development deal for a slate of new original series for Discovery Plus from Group Nine Media, the digital media company whose brands include NowThis, the Dodo, Thrillist and Seeker. Discovery is one of the founding investors in New York-based Group Nine and has already licensed some Group...
allears.net

NEWS: Disney Eliminating ‘FX on Hulu’ and Introducing New Feature

Over the years, Disney has acquired a wide variety of franchises, and now has three different streaming services. In addition to Disney+ and ESPN+, the media giant also owns Hulu. Hulu is where Disney keeps its more “adult” programming, and soon they’ll be making a small branding change. According to...
Variety

ITV Reveals First Look at ‘Romulus 2,’ Launches Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV has revealed a first look at “Romulus 2,” the second season of Cattleya’s innovative Rome origins skein enacted in archaic Latin. The outfit is also launching global sales on the series, which has just wrapped shooting and is being touted as more “fast paced and in your face” than the first instalment, as Lisa Perrin, the company’s chief of international productions, puts it. The first season of the lavish Sky Italy original produced by Sky and Cattleya — which is owned by ITV Studios — in collaboration with show runner Matteo Rovere’s Groenlandia shingle, has now attained cult status, if not stellar...
digitalspy.com

Netflix's Money Heist gets fashion range for final season

Netflix's action-adventure Money Heist isn't just bowing out with an action-packed final season – it's getting its own unique fashion range too. The heist thriller show is finally bringing its unique brand of Salvador Dalí-inspired gear to fans all over the world through an exclusive collaboration with Zavvi, out now for purchase.
Variety

‘Ridley Road’ Sells Wide for Studiocanal – Global Bulletin

SALES Studiocanal has sold a raft of global territories on four-part thriller drama series “Ridley Road.” Created by Studiocanal’s Red Production Company, commissioned for BBC One and co-produced with Masterpiece, the series will air in the U.S. on PBS Masterpiece, in France on Canal Plus, and has also been acquired by Now Studio Hong Kong, ABC Australia, Nova Greece, YLE Finland, SVT Sweden, NRK Norway, DR Denmark, RTE Ireland, HOT Israel, Canal Plus Poland and Disney Plus Benelux. A sale to Mola Indonesia was agreed earlier this year. Based on Jo Bloom’s book, the series follows a young Jewish woman who falls...
Primetimer

FX is scrapping "FX on Hulu" brand

The "FX on Hulu" brand will be phased out as FX puts its "FX" brand above the titles on all of its shows across Disney’s streaming services worldwide. Launched in March 2020, FX on Hulu proved confusing because it referred to FX's hub on Hulu and for the exclusive shows like Mrs. America, A Teacher, Devs and Reservation Dogs that FX made exclusively for Hulu.
digitalspy.com

Best postcode to use for Freesat?

Whilst looking for the Freesat test EPG postcode, I stumbled across a post from this site from an installer from 9 years ago. He said that the best postcode to use for the maximum number of channels was a London one. Is this still the case today? If so, what...
digitalspy.com

Do colour TV licenses actually exist?

During a discussion elsewhere about the former radio licence, it appears to me that the colour TV licence doesn't actually exist!. Have I understood correctly that all TVL's are essentially black & white licenses, but that those with a colour television pay an additional colour supplement in addition to their monochrome licence for the privilege of watching/recording in colour?
thedigitalfix.com

Disney Plus comedy series Extraordinary adds Derry Girls and Belfast stars

New comedic superhero show Extraordinary has begun filming with a stacked cast of young Irish and British talent. Cast-members include Máiréad Tyers in the lead role, after appearing in Oscar frontrunner Belfast, directed by Kenneth Branagh. Siobhán McSweeney (Derry Girls) will also star. According to the plot synopsis, the eight-part...
Screendaily

BBC Studios signs development deal with EbonyLife Media CEO Mo Abudu

BBC Studios Drama Productions has signed a development deal with Nigerian television pioneer Mosunmola ‘Mo’ Abudu, a producer and CEO of global entertainment network EbonyLife Media. The deal, which was brokered by CAA, will see BBC Studios Drama Productions develop a new action-adventure series with EbonyLife Media. The drama, titled...
