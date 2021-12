If you’re not ready, go ahead and get ready! It’s time to head across the Shattered Seas to the isolated continent of Vetrovia. This new land, filled with plenty of new places to explore, arrives with the launch of EverQuest II’s Visions of Vetrovia Expansion. The expansion adds new zones ranging from dense jungles to wastelands. There are four new areas in all, with the first located on the western shore of the continent. Of course, this means that there are also new dangers – like zombies, witches, and cannibal pygmies. We’re sure everyone is ready to take them all on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO