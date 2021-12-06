'Bravely Stepping Forward': Lawyers Say 2020 Election Workers' Defamation Lawsuit Among First of Its Kind

I am a newly elected Common Pleas Court judge. Can I do any extracurricular work to supplement my salary?. The answer is found initially in Pennsylvania’s Code of Judicial Conduct. Rule 3.10 speaks about the practice of law. The rule is very clear that a judge shall not practice law. The only time a judge can be involved, according to Rule 3.10 is if the judge is representing him in a matter in which the judge is personally involved. Under Rule 3.10, a judge can give legal advice to and draft and review documents for a member of the judge’s family, but cannot act as the lawyer for the member of the judge’s family. In other words, a judge cannot appear as a lawyer at a district court hearing for a son or daughter’s underage drinking or disorderly conduct charge.

