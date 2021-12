I'll be honest. I've deleted everything I've written about Coming Out Colton, Netflix's new docuseries following the former Bachelor star's decision to go public with his sexuality, four or five times. Coming out, actually coming out, is intimate and difficult and complex. It's impossible to replicate, and best left un-judged. When I did so, my dad told me that I would die of AIDS. I have a friend who still hasn't reconnected with her family after revealing that she is a lesbian. I've seen so many different variations of the coming out story unfold, just in my friend group alone—some who have been unexpectedly accepted, others whose families have damned them to hell so God doesn't have to.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO