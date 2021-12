Despite the bitterly cold start to our Monday, temperatures this afternoon ended up rebounding nicely; a breezy southerly wind flow paired with a decent amount of sunshine to help drive temperatures back up into the mid to upper 40s across the Tri-State. Our high temperature of 47° in Evansville may have been a couple of degrees cooler than Sunday's, but at least it represents the low point for the remainder of the work week. Our pleasant southerly wind will keep temperatures from falling much lower than the mid 30s overnight - we’ll only fall is low as 35° along the Ohio River, but communities north of I-64 could dip to and even below the freezing mark early Tuesday.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 9 DAYS AGO