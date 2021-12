Regulation of the funding source for roads, bridges, school systems, water treatment plants, and even airports has moved to the cloud. The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board is a self-regulatory organization that oversees how municipal bonds are bought, sold or traded. It sets the rules for a $4 trillion market that is largely responsible for funding U.S. infrastructure, and the MSRB partnered with Amazon Web Services Inc. and Accenture Federal Services to transition from on-premises to the cloud.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO