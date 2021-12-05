ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Remoting 101: How to Remote Your Mac

Computerworld
 5 days ago

Now that a high-performance remoting solution for Mac is here, your creative and executive teams can access their Mac from anywhere. Just think about all the ways this could help optimize and...

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
windowscentral.com

Forget other budget laptops and check out these HP Envy x360 Black Friday deals

HP's Envy x360 15 convertible laptop blew me away when I reviewed it earlier this year, noting impressive battery life, performance, and overall design. The Envy brand is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360 lineup, but it borrows many of the same features without costing nearly as much. If you like the idea of a 15.6-inch laptop that can have its display spin around for tent, stand, and tablet modes, this is likely the best you'll find in this price range. It's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available, but only while HP's Flash Sale lasts through the day.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Review

How to Get Internet on TV_

In the US, there is an estimated 119.9 million TV households in the TV season 2018/19. This number includes both smart and “dumb” TVs. As the benefits of connecting these highly-rated TVs to the internet increase, you may find yourself wondering how to get internet on TV. The answer is extremely simple if you have a smart TV. However, if you do not have a smart TV, the answer is a little more complicated.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Export Slideshows From Photos on Your Mac

Slideshows are a great way to enjoy memories that have been captured and immortalized in photos. With the Mac’s Photos app, not only can you watch an automatically generated slideshow, or your own slideshow projects, but you can also conveniently export and share your slideshow projects with your friends and loved ones. Here’s how to do it.
SOFTWARE
pro-tools-expert.com

Is This The Remote Post Mixing Solution Your Clients Will Love?

Reviewing mixes with directors has become a regular part of the job working in post sound. There are plenty of solutions on the market that let you stream audio and video over the internet, but the quality of the connection depends on both parties having a fast connection for it to work well.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Teradici Now#Macos#The A V Sync
HackerNoon

How Create a GUI for Remote Servers with i3 Window Manager

This article is about providing management via a UI by installing a window manager or desktop environment for servers and establishing a remote connection. A graphical server and desktop environment are not used on remote servers because server resources are usually limited. In this post, I will be working on a remote server with i3, a lightweight window manager. i3 window manager is very light (1.2Mb) and easy to use thanks to keyboard shortcuts. With Vagrant, you can create a virtual server on VirtualBox and work on this server.
COMPUTERS
aithority.com

Omni Remotes Launches “perpetual” Remote Control

The new solar-powered Model P will last years of standard daily use without replacing or recharging its battery. Omni Remotes, a global leader in home control solutions, announced a new remote that requires no battery replacement or recharging over its entire product lifetime. The solar-powered Model P has the potential to significantly reduce the use and disposal of alkaline batteries.
ELECTRONICS
Dark Reading

How Do I Empower a Remote Workforce Without Compromising Security?

Question: How can I empower a remote workforce without compromising security or productivity? How do I begin to transition to a zero-trust architecture?. Ash Devata, general manager, Cisco Zero Trust and Duo Security: The transition to a zero-trust architecture is a multiyear journey. We recommend that organizations scope through the phases of a journey and then integrate that scope into the organization’s zero-trust architecture. Starting with a strong maturity model, first establish user trust by verifying users with strong authentication using a passwordless or biometric indicator unique to them. Second, determine device and activity visibility, verifying user devices any time a user tries to login to an application. Third, device trust should be the focus, with limited access to apps or only segments of the network with zero-trust proxies or network segmentation. Fourth, adopting a fully adaptive set of policies for workforce and workloads together is the end state.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

5 Automation Use Cases for Splunk SOAR

The security operations center (SOC) is constantly overwhelmed. Analysts are drowning in security alerts, with far too many threats to investigate and resolve. Security operations work is rife with these types of monotonous, routine and repetitive tasks — especially at the tier-1 analyst level. To make matters worse, there’s a significant shortage of cybersecurity professionals, making it that much harder to respond to the thousands of alerts that come in daily.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
iclarified.com

How to Disable Autocorrect on Your Mac

These are instructions on how to disable automatic spelling correction on your Mac. You may want to do this if autocorrect is frequently changing correctly spelled content. Launch System Preferences from the Apple menu at the top left of your screen. Step Two. Choose Keyboard from the System Preferences menu.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Give your Chrome OS interface an instant upgrade

Google's Chrome OS software is in a constant state of evolution. And for the tinkering-lovin' tech nerds among us, that means there's always an opportunity to find and embrace something new — often long before it's officially released and available to the masses. Well, gang, we've got quite the...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

What’s Transforming IT This Year? Full-Stack Observability

Technology’s acceleration has IT teams struggling to keep up with its complexity before customers are affected. The solution? Full-stack observability, or real-time monitoring of every part of a company’s technological stack, from customer-facing applications to core internal infrastructure.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Why your IT teams need full-stack observability

Customers expect an exceptional digital experience, and they’re quick to seek out better service. To maintain customer loyalty, modernize your apps, and more, your IT teams need full-stack observability that bridges the gap between legacy software and modern applications.
COMPUTERS
MacRumors Forums

How to Share Your Screen Using Messages on Mac

When you're chatting in Messages, you can share your Mac's screen with the person you're messaging, or they can share theirs with you. You can also let someone control your screen, and vice versa. It's a great way to give a friend or family member some remote tech support, or you can use it to work collaboratively on a project. Here's how it works.
SOFTWARE
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Sleek Harman Kardon Speaker Is Almost $300 Off

If you’re still playing your music on your phone, we have some very good news for you: There are a ton of new, affordable Bluetooth speakers that will sound infinitely better and still let you take your tunes on-the-go this summer, just like your other portable devices. The bad news? It’s not always easy to know which ones are worth your cash. Luckily, we found one of the best wireless speaker deals you should know about right now: Harman Kardon’s massively discounted its new Go + Play Speaker to just $159.99, a nearly 64% savings on a speaker that usually costs...
ELECTRONICS
Cult of Mac

Never lose your Apple TV remote again

Have you ever lost your Apple TV remote? What an annoyance. But Elago’s new accessories for the Apple TV — a neat bunch of cases for your remote-control device as well as a mounts for it and your Apple TV hardware — help prevent loss. And they make thoughtful gifts for Apple fans.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

'The internet's on fire' as techs race to fix software flaw

A software vulnerability exploited in the online game Minecraft is rapidly emerging as a major threat to internet-connected devices around the world.“The internet’s on fire right now," said Adam Meyers, senior vice president of intelligence at the cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. "People are scrambling to patch and there are script kiddies and all kinds of people scrambling to exploit it." He said Friday morning that in the 12 hours since the bug's existence was disclosed that it had been "fully weaponized,” meaning that malefactors have developed and distributed tools to exploit.The flaw may be the worst computer vulnerability discovered in...
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

The Best Router Settings for Home Networks

Where you place your router can impact the strength of your internet connection. You can optimize your Wi-Fi settings, add guest networks, use MAC filters, and switch between WPA and WPA2 connections. Taking specific safety measures will prevent intruders from accessing your home's internet connection. This article will explain how...
ELECTRONICS
Computerworld

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for WAN Edge Infrastructure

The workloads placed on today’s networks are more dynamic and distributed than ever before, and the requirement to support these radical new use cases are most acutely felt in the WAN. Discover why Cisco is postioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy