December 4, 2021 - Coastal Creative and I Love the ‘Burg have teamed up to host a spirited holiday event Saturday, Dec. 4 - Whiskey Wonderland. The focus of the event is on locally produced whiskey and features spirits by St. Pete Distillery, Kozuba & Sons and Dark Door Spirits. Bartenders from across the bay area will craft specialty whiskey-based cocktails, with patrons choosing their favorite for the People’s Choice Award. In addition to whiskey cocktails, Whiskey Wonderland features a local art and vendor market and a food truck alley. Coastal Creative is hosting the event from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. at 2201 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg. For more information and tickets, visit its website here.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO