Billy Napier led the Ragin Cajun's to a school record 11-straight wins and their best season in school history in 2021. Napier, who had been the hottest name on the coaching market the past few cycles, accepted the Florida job and got started in Gainesville after ensuring he was there to see ULL win the Sun Belt. He leaves the program after an impressive 40-12 run.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO