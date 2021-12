Baltimore, -4.5 Moneyline: Baltimore -210, Steelers +175. Trends: The line has moved two full points since open with 80% of the bets and 90% of the money on the Ravens, making this an opportunity to fade the public and bet with the house. … However, despite a series reputation for close games, just two of the past eight meetings have been decided by fewer than 4.5 points. … Five of the eight meetings at Heinz Field since 2014 have gone over a total of 44 points. … The Steelers are 4-2 against the spread as an underdog this regular season. … The under has cashed in four of the Ravens’ past six games.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO