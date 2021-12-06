ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Macon homicides eclipse last year’s total

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Macon has broken a record for annual homicides.

The city saw its 53rd homicide over the weekend — the most since the FBI began tracking annual crime numbers, WMAZ-TV reported. Macon recorded 52 homicides in all of 2020.

At a news conference on Monday, Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller said the homicide number includes accidental or unintentional killings. He said that if those killings are not included, the city has 42 murders so far this year.

