This is it, folks. By the end of tomorrow. we'll know. Will it be Hamilton or Verstappen? And whatever your views on either driver - and my God, everyone has one - personally I think that we've all been winners this year, whoever happens to take the title. Think back over the last seven years. The Mercedes' stranglehold at the top of F1. The charge that the sport is boring, again, just like it was at the height of Schumacher's and Ferrari's domination between 2000 and 2004. How it needs a challenger on Lewis Hamilton's level, in a car that's good enough to win, to make it interesting again. Well, we've had that, haven't we?

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO