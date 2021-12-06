ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plane crash in Medford, Oregon, kills at least 2

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a plane crashed into an auto dealership in Medford, Oregon, killing at least two people.

KTVL reports the crash at the the Airport Chevrolet happened Sunday night.

“Upon arrival, we had at least 20 vehicles that were fully involved,” said Medford Fire Department Chief Eric Thompson . “We know that the aircraft took off from the Medford airport, they just filled up with fuel they had 128 gallons of fuel on board, and the incident occurred only a few minutes after they took off.”

The plane was a Piper PA-21-350. Thompson said it was too early in the investigation to determine how many people were on board.

Thompson said the dealership was closed at the time of the crash and no one on the ground was injured.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to the area.

