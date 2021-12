Public Notice is given that the Pope County Board of Commissioners, acting as the Pope County Drainage Authority, will hold a ditch maintenance levy public hearing pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 103E.705 and 103E.735. The hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, at 9:00 o’clock a.m. or shortly thereafter in the Board Room on the 3rd floor of the Pope County Courthouse, 130 East Minnesota Avenue, Glenwood MN. The purpose of this hearing is to review Pope County’s drainage systems for possible repair, maintenance and/or liens. All interested parties are urged to attend the public hearing.

