Share repurchases by U.S. companies are reaching a fevered pitch, and that could be the delight of investors engaged with the Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ: PKW). PKW is topping the S&P 500 on a year-to-date basis and is positioned to benefit from a flurry of buyback activity. The Invesco exchange traded fund follows the NASDAQ US BuyBack Achiever Index. Admittance into that benchmark doesn’t come easily. The index requires member firms to reduce shares outstanding counts by 5% over the trailing 12 months. Some companies may be eligible to join PKW when the fund next rebalances.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO