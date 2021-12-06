ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral man sentenced to two years on child pornography charges

By Sarah Glenn
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla.– A Cape Coral man was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty on six counts of child pornography on Monday.

Ryan Rice, 32, was also sentenced to three years of sex offender probation and must also register as a sex offender.

FDLE agents arrested Rice on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in May.

A search warrant was executed to search 2840 SE 17th Avenue.

When Rice’s house was searched agents discovered child sexual abuse videos on his computer.

Some of the children were under the age of five-years-old.

Because so many videos and photos were discovered, under Florida law each count can be raised to a second degree felony.

Rice was booked into the Lee County Jail. Depending on the results of forensic exams, charges could be added, according to officials.

