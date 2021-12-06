ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Dems fight back against GOP accusations of being weak on Russia

By John Wright
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kao3g_0dFZceHc00

Arkansas Republican Sen. Tom Cotton was forcefully rebuked on the Senate floor on Thursday after accusing President Joe Biden and Democrats of being soft on Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

"The simplest way to deter invasion of Ukraine, the simplest way to deter Russian aggression, is to draw clear red lines of enforcement, something that Joe Biden will not do, something that apparently the Democratic senators will not force him to do," Cotton claimed.

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen didn't waste any time shooting down Cotton's allegation.

"I just have to take real umbrage at your suggestion, Sen. Cotton," Shaheen said emphatically. "I'm the one who Vladimir Putin refused a visa to get into Russia, because of my opposition to Russia, and to what Putin was doing."

"He didn't deny you a visa to get into the country," Shaheen exclaimed, jabbing her finger toward Cotton. "So don't talk to me about how I've not been tough enough on Russia, because that dog won't hunt!"

Watch it below.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

A "nightmare scenario": Twitter disturbed by Matt Gaetz's 2022 GOP prediction

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., shared his prediction on the possibility of an extremist Republican majority taking over the House oversight committee and critics are disturbed by the lawmaker's words, HuffPost reports. "We are going to take power after this next election and when we...
POLITICS
The US Sun

Putin’s general warns nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are ‘ready for action’ amid fears of Ukraine invasion

VLADIMIR Putin's general has warned Russia's nuke launchers and hypersonic missiles are "ready for action" - further fuelling fears of an invasion of Ukraine. Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov said more than 95 per cent of Moscow's ground-based strategic nuclear forces are "kept in constant readiness for combat use".
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
State
Arkansas State
CNN

Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says

Washington (CNN) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine -- signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jeanne Shaheen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Gop#Republican#Democrats#Russian#Democratic
The Independent

New inflation report feeds questions about Dems' $2T bill

A report showing inflation rising at its fastest rate in nearly four decades raised fresh questions Friday about the fate of President Joe Biden’s social and environment legislation, with both sides hoping it would influence whether pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin will back the proposal.The moderate Manchin, D-W.Va., has spent months forcing Democrats to trim the 10-year, $2 trillion package's size, citing rising inflation as a reason to slow work on the bill. On Friday, the government said consumer prices grew last month at an annual rate of 6.8%, the highest in 39 years.Manchin aides did not immediately respond to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Biden angry over 'personal attacks' as banking watchdog pick withdraws

President Joe Biden blasted a series of blistering "inappropriate personal attacks" by Republicans targeting his pick to serve as a top banking regulator, as he accepted her withdrawal Tuesday from consideration for the job. Soviet-born Cornell University law professor Saule Omarova had been nominated as comptroller of the currency, a role overseeing two thirds of the US banking system -- or some 1,200 institutions with a combined $14 trillion in assets. She pulled herself from consideration after her nomination was derailed by several Republican senators falsely implying she was a communist, as well as legitimate cross-party concerns about her past pronouncements on banking reform. "As a strong advocate for consumers and a staunch defender of the safety and soundness of our financial system, Saule would have brought invaluable insight and perspective to our important work on behalf of the American people," Biden said in a statement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Mic

Watch Dr. Fauci clap back at a GOP senator's accusation that he “overhyped” AIDS and COVID

Politicization of a virus that literally does not care whether you voted for Biden or Trump has already widely been blamed for prolonging the pandemic. But apparently, the needless deaths, mostly of unvaccinated people — including those who outright refused the vaccine — wasn’t enough to deter Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson from further widening the partisan chasm over COVID and claiming that Anthony Fauci “overhyped” AIDS, just as he’s done with COVID. Fauci, however, did not have time for Johnson’s BS, calling the accusation “preposterous” on CNN’s State of the Union yesterday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
Fox News

Border agents crushed after Senate Democrats confirm controversial Biden CBP nominee: 'He's pretty much hated'

EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol agents already struggling with low morale were devastated after the Senate confirmed President Biden's controversial nominee for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) commissioner. The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Chris Magnus, formerly the police chief in Tuscon, Arizona, despite numerous controversies surrounding Magnus' nomination, including his support for...
TUCSON, AZ
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy