ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse special teams captain Cooper Lutz enters transfer portal

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SLRiI_0dFZcbdR00

The Syracuse Orange football team will lose another player as special teams ace Cooper Lutz formally submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal this morning per multiple reports. Lutz, a captain, will enter the transfer portal exiting his redshirt sophomore campaign that saw him record nine tackles and one fumble recovery, which happened against Florida State on October 2nd. Lutz also recorded seven returns on the season, with usage on the return package increasing the second half of the season due to injuries. A running back, Lutz saw limited action due to the rise of Sean Tucker and recorded a single touchdown on the year which came during the season opener at Ohio.

Lutz was recruited as a wide receiver out of Reading, Pennsylvania. The Class of 2018 product originally had interest from Penn State and Temple, and received offers from Army, Columbia, and Navy before choosing Syracuse. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the 14th player to exit the Orange football program since August.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker earns another All-America award

‘Cuse star running back Sean Tucker was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers of America Association on Friday, on the heels of him earning Walter Camp All-America status Thursday evening. The FWAA and Walter Camp Foundation are two of the five prestigious All-America teams that make up...
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

RIT shutout by Army, 6-0

The RIT men’s hockey team fell to visiting Army, 6-0, in Atlantic Hockey action, Saturday. Army scored the lone goal of the first period. Senior defenseman Marshal Plunkett took a feed in the slot from the left wing and jammed a shot under Tiger junior goalie Kolby Matthews’ pads with 11:24 on the clock.
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse RB Sean Tucker named Walter Camp All-American

Another day, another honor for star running back Sean Tucker, as he was named a Walter Camp Second Team All-American. The honor comes a day after he was named to ESPN (first team) The Athletic (second team) All-America teams, but as the Walter Camp All-America team is the nation’s oldest All-America team and one-of-five officially recognized by the NCAA to determine its consensus All-Americans. It’s considered one of the most prestigious honors in college football.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse football hires Bob Ligashesky as special teams coordinator

A 37-year coaching veteran, Bob Ligashesky has been added to the Syracuse football staff as the team’s Special Teams Coordinator. “I’m excited to welcome Bob and his family to Syracuse,” said head coach Dino Babers. “He has a long track record of coaching outstanding special teams units in both college football and the NFL, and I look forward to him getting started with our program.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Football
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Ohio State
FingerLakes1.com

W-FL SATURDAY: Dundee-Bradford and Pal-Mac girls victorious

MONDAY BOYS SCHEDULE (12/13):. It was a close contest between the Finger Lakes West foes, with Dundee-Bradford nipping the Bombers of Bloomfield 38-34 at Keuka College. Kendall Parker led the scoring for Dundee-Bradford with 14 points and collected three rebounds. Kailey Yeoman chipped in 10 points, three assists, and two rebounds, and Hallie Knapp scored four points and had a reported game high of 10 rebounds.
SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Tommy DeVito announces he will transfer to Illinois

Former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito announced on Friday that he plans to transfer to Illinois. He announced his destination on Twitter. With the Illini, DeVito will be tasked with reinvigorating a pass game that performed nearly as poorly as Syracuse’s last season. The Orange totaled 1,836 passing yards last season, primarily behind Garrett Shrader and DeVito, while Illinois quarterbacks combined for 1,874 passing yards. Both teams finished 5-7.
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse names captains for 2022 season

Syracuse men’s lacrosse will have four team captains for the 2022 season, led by Brendan Curry, who is the second three-time captain in program history. He’ll be joined by fellow midfielder Tucker Dordevic, attackman Owen Seebold and sixth-year defenseman/LSM Brett Kennedy in wearing the C on their jerseys this season, in the inaugural year of the Gary Gait era.
SYRACUSE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch split two-game weekend series with Checkers

The Charlotte Checkers had a four-goal third period rally to defeat the Syracuse Crunch, 5-3, Saturday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum. The Crunch and Checkers split the two-game weekend series and Syracuse now sits at 7-10-2-1 on the season. Goaltender Amir Miftakhov turned aside 24-of-28 shots in net for the...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Orange Football#Android#American Football#Penn State#Columbia#Navy#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

Crunch top Checkers, 5-3

The Syracuse Crunch topped the Charlotte Checkers, 5-3, Friday night at Bojangles’ Coliseum. The victory advances the Crunch to 7-9-2-1 on the season and starts the team at 1-0-0-0 in the four-game season series against the Checkers. Goaltender Max Lagace earned the win stopping 33-of-36 shots in net for...
NHL
FingerLakes1.com

Bills DC Leslie Frazier linked to Bears head coaching job

The Buffalo Bills could be in danger of losing defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier this offseason after some massive smoke was spotted this week. According to ESPN NFL Insider Dan Graziano, there have already been “rumblings about a candidate” for a head coaching position that’s expected to open up this offseason.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Army
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

59K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy