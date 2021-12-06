Syracuse special teams captain Cooper Lutz enters transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange football team will lose another player as special teams ace Cooper Lutz formally submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal this morning per multiple reports. Lutz, a captain, will enter the transfer portal exiting his redshirt sophomore campaign that saw him record nine tackles and one fumble recovery, which happened against Florida State on October 2nd. Lutz also recorded seven returns on the season, with usage on the return package increasing the second half of the season due to injuries. A running back, Lutz saw limited action due to the rise of Sean Tucker and recorded a single touchdown on the year which came during the season opener at Ohio.

Lutz was recruited as a wide receiver out of Reading, Pennsylvania. The Class of 2018 product originally had interest from Penn State and Temple, and received offers from Army, Columbia, and Navy before choosing Syracuse. He will have two years of eligibility remaining and becomes the 14th player to exit the Orange football program since August.

