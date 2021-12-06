ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornell’s Matt Stienburg earns ECAC Hockey Player of the Week

 5 days ago
Matt Stienburg continued the early season tradition for the Big Red as he earned ECAC Hockey Player of the Week honors for the week of November 29th through December 2nd. The junior forward netted five goals this past weekend, including all four for Cornell in their victory over St. Lawernce on Friday night. Stienburg also recorded an assist in Saturday’s game against Clarkson.

Stienburg also has extended his point scoring streak to 10 games, the longest such streak for Cornell since the 2005-06 campaign which saw Matt Moulson have a point streak of 10 games. This season, Big Red players have eaten up ECAC honors, as Stienburg joins teammates Max Andreev and Ben Berard who have earned Player of the Week honors, and Andreev who earned the ECAC Hockey Player of the Month honors for November last week.

NHL
FingerLakes1.com

