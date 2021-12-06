ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland Confirms Fred Astaire Role In Upcoming Sony Biopic

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore Tom Holland put on his Spider-Man tights and began swinging around New York City for Sony/Marvel Studios, the actor was probably best known for his stage work, particularly in the musical, “Billy Elliott.” And through various interviews and whatnot, we’ve seen Holland show that he has plenty of dance moves....

theplaylist.net

